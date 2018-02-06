18bet Inks Deal with Endorphina

WILLEMDSTAD, Curacao--(BUSINESS WIRE)--18bet and Endorphina have concluded a lucrative deal that will allow players to enjoy a wide range of online slots games. As one of the leading providers of online casino games, 18bet now boasts an impressive selection of high-quality Endorphina titles too. 18bet players will now have access to an impressive collection of casino games by Microgaming, VIVO Games and GameArt, in addition to the newly added selection from Endorphina. This has greatly enriched the range of online casino games for players, adding value with every new title. Endorphina currently boasts 45+ world-class games, with many more in the wings.

18bet management is excited about the roll out of Endorphina slots, ‘We have been eyeing Endorphina’s games, and we’re thrilled to be offering these exciting attractions to our players. Now, our players will have access to even more 3D games, unique games, Oriental games, horror games, fruit games and more.’ Endorphina offers a boutique selection of exciting casino games such as Cuckoo, In Jazz, Jetsetter, Twerk, Voodoo, The Vampires, Slotomoji, 2016 Gladiators, Satoshi’s Secret, Temple Cats, and dozens of others. These games are available in HTML 5.

To commemorate the inclusion of Endorphina titles, 18bet Casino has ramped up its promotional offers with offers like a €1,000 welcome package, a personalised casino bonus, and the Titans of the Sun online slot promo where players can enjoy a 45% welcome bonus up to €250 + 10 free spins. Plus, an exciting range of additional bonuses and promos are being formulated to promote Endorphina games for 18bet online casino players.

18bet is a fully licensed and regulated online gambling operator, offering sports betting and online casino games. With some of the best odds in the industry and a next-gen live betting platform, 18bet is also renowned for its secure environment, impeccable customer service, multitude of available payment options, and a variety of promotions for both new and existing players.