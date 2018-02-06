Approaching the 15th Anniversary of its LITE (Low Impact To the Environment) Concept, ISA TanTec Sets New Standards in Sustainable and Ecological Leather Production

MACAU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ISA is an eco-friendly leading leather manufacturer represented by the LITE Trademark. Together with ITG-Environmental Technology, the company established its LITE branded technology in 2003. The concept of LITE, which stands for “Low Impact To the Environment”, has attained international environmental standard recognition through the years.

Since 2012, in addition to the substantial reduction in electricity consumption and CO2 emissions, ISA has achieved more than a 50% reduction in fresh water consumption against the LWG benchmark in its facilities.

Numerous environmental solutions including: inter process recycling system, hydraulic cooling system, resource preserving finishing application, slow spinning drums, engineered constructed wetlands, solar energy, rainwater collection, windmill and waste management have been in place in ISA’s facilities. These measures ensure a high standard and ongoing improvement of environmental sustainability in the manufacturing process.

“We knew that controlling the greenhouse effect is a major ecological issue for future generations back in 1990s.” said Tom Schneider, Executive Chairman. “In 2003, we incorporated the first controlled wetlands in Saigon at our Saigon TanTec location, and are continually working on ways to reduce emissions by saving water and energy. We believe our LITE concept can be an inspiration to others and we have had several delegations visiting our tanneries to learn from the LITE production methods” he added.

In 2017, the savings per year was approximately 68% in water and 70% in energy against the industry’s benchmark (LWG 6.4 Pass Score, 50%). Among the tanneries in the USA, Vietnam and China, the average daily water savings was more than 2,375,000 liters. Given that the daily water consumption per person in India is 25 liters, the daily water saved by our company could support a city in India with more than 95,000 people. Considering the daily water uses i.e. toilet, shower, cooking, washing and cleaning (agriculture and industrial usage excluded).

ISA saved more than 107,187,000 kwh of energy in 2017. The average person in the world uses approximately 20,800 kWh energy per year. Therefore the energy ISA saved per year was sufficient to support more than 5,000 people worldwide for their daily energy needs.

ISA is approaching the 15th anniversary of its LITE Trademark. Integrated energy and environmental management as well as innovative technology will continue to be the key factors ISA considers in the future production plan of the company.