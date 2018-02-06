EVER Pharma Adopts Veeva OpenData and Veeva CRM to Transform Customer Engagement

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veeva Systems today announced that specialty pharmaceutical company EVER Pharma adopted Veeva OpenData and Veeva CRM to empower its growing team in Poland with the accurate customer data necessary to drive smarter, tailored engagement with healthcare professionals (HCPs).

Timing was critical for EVER Pharma as the company prepared its field team for two upcoming product launches. The need for up-to-date, accurate customer data in CRM was a top priority to improve execution and ensure the success of its launches. Veeva OpenData delivers the right data in Veeva CRM to help EVER Pharma field teams create more valued interactions with customers.

“With Veeva OpenData and Veeva CRM, we can better identify customers and bring them valuable information more quickly,” explained Stefan Thaler, CRM manager for EVER Pharma in Poland. “Field reps can record details immediately after calls, even while offline, so they stay informed and productive.”

Veeva OpenData and Veeva CRM are part of Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of applications that provides a proven foundation for commercial launch success. Now EVER Pharma can streamline operations and better support the company’s future growth plans as it expands into other regions.

Dariusz Matejuk, country manager for Poland, said, “Veeva offers a comprehensive suite of applications to engage with customers and deliver compliant content across many channels. As we move towards multichannel engagement, Veeva Commercial Cloud will help us leverage these channels and drive more informed, personalized interactions.”

“Veeva is helping EVER Pharma implement its global strategy to improve commercial execution and deliver a seamless customer experience,” said Guillaume Roussel, director of strategy, Veeva OpenData, Europe. “EVER Pharma has the commercial foundation in place to enter more markets and explore new channels for engagement.”

Veeva OpenData provides complete and comprehensive customer reference data spanning 42 countries worldwide. Together with Veeva CRM, field teams have the most accurate information at their fingertips to deliver a seamless multichannel customer experience. To learn how life sciences companies are achieving efficient, agile, and smarter engagement with their customers, visit veeva.com/CommercialCloud.

Additional Information

For more on Veeva OpenData, visit: veeva.com/OpenData

Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems

Follow @veevasystems on Twitter: twitter.com/veevasystems

Like Veeva on Facebook: facebook.com/veevasystems

About EVER Pharma

EVER Pharma is a fully integrated specialty pharmaceuticals company focused on the research, development, production and commercialization of products in the areas of neurology, critical care, anesthesia and oncology. Headquartered in Austria, the company markets its products in more than 70 countries around the world through 25 international affiliated companies and strategic partners. For more information about EVER Pharma, visit www.everpharma.com.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is a leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva has more than 600 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices in Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit www.veeva.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of Veeva’s products and services, the results from use of Veeva’s products and services, and general business conditions, particularly in the life sciences industry. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veeva’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veeva’s expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veeva’s financial results are included under the captions, “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the company’s filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended October 31, 2017. This is available on the company’s website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.