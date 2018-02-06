Credentials Solutions Receives Significant Investment from Brentwood Associates

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brentwood Associates, a leading middle-market private equity investment firm (“Brentwood”), announced it has made a significant growth investment in Credentials Solutions (“Credentials” or the “Company”). Credentials Solutions is a leading provider of tech-enabled transcript, verification and parking services to the higher education market. Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Tom McKechney, and Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Jeff Geldermann, will continue to lead the business in its next stage of growth.

Founded in 1997, Credentials specializes in identifying time and labor-intensive administrative processes at post-secondary institutions and replacing them with simplified, automated software solutions at a lower cost to the institutions. Credentials serves more than 800 customers across its product offerings and processes over 5 million transcripts a year. The Company is known for its industry-leading technology and superior customer service. As part of this transaction, Steve Moore and Craig Milius from Brentwood will join the Board of Directors.

Commenting on the new partnership, Tom McKechney said, “We are thrilled to partner with Brentwood. They have a track record of success in the education environment and the resources they bring will help us continue to compete and grow. We are committed to providing our clients with innovative solutions and this partnership affords us the opportunity to do that.” Jeff Geldermann added, “Brentwood will help take Credentials to new heights. The investment they are making shows they believe in our business model and will provide us the resources to expand our product lines while continuing to provide and improve the world-class customer service that we are known for.”

Steve Moore commented, “We look forward to working with Tom, Jeff and the Credentials leadership team to build upon their tremendous success and the strong reputation they have established. The Company’s customer-first culture, its industry-leading technology, and its investments in infrastructure have created an extraordinary platform for continued growth within the Office of the Registrar and beyond.”

Craig Milius added, “Brentwood is excited to be the first institutional investor to partner with the Credentials team. As Credentials’ customers continue to move towards online forms, consolidated information, and automated workflows, we look forward to supporting the Company’s growth in areas such as product development and new solution offerings as well as with complementary add-on acquisitions.”

Credentials was advised by Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc. and its legal counsel was Kirkland & Ellis LLP. Brentwood was represented by Andrews Kurth Kenyon LLP.

ABOUT CREDENTIALS SOLUTIONS

Credentials Solutions is a leading provider of tech-enabled services to the higher education market. The Company’s solution offerings include TranscriptsPlus®, eduCheck®, RoboRegistrar®, TranscriptsNetwork™, eRoboMail®, ParkingPlus® and MuniPlus™. For more information about Credentials Solutions, please visit http://www.credentialssolutions.net.

ABOUT BRENTWOOD ASSOCIATES

Brentwood Associates is a leading middle-market private equity investment firm with a 30+ year history of investing in leading growth companies. Brentwood focuses on investments in growing businesses where it can leverage its extensive experience in areas such as: consumer products and services; multi-location growth strategies, including specialty retail and restaurants; direct marketing, including direct mail and e-commerce; health and wellness; education; and business services. Since 1984, Brentwood's dedicated private equity team has invested in over 50 portfolio companies with an aggregate transaction value of over $6 billion. With significant experience in both investing and brand building, Brentwood is a value-added partner with entrepreneurs and senior management teams building world-class companies. For more information about Brentwood, please visit www.brentwood.com.