GrowLife, Inc. Soil Product Selected for Exclusive Use in One of Colorado’s Largest Indoor Cannabis Cultivation Businesses

KIRKLAND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GrowLife, Inc. (PHOT), one of the nation’s most recognized indoor cultivation product and service providers, today announced that GrowLife HP Soil (“GrowLife HP”), the Company’s organic certified high-porosity peat mix, was tested and selected for exclusive use in three major indoor cultivation sites across the country, including in one of the nation’s largest state-sanctioned cultivation facilities with over 120,000 square feet of production room in Colorado.

Denver, Colorado-based Green Man Cannabis, a Colorado cannabis cultivation and dispensary chain, ran a multiple-month test with GrowLife HP that delivered such favorable results that the company has entered into an agreement to exclusively use GrowLIfe’s highly oxygenated soil for all further production in the facility. In addition to their operations in Colorado, Green Man has begun using GrowLife HP in its cannabis cultivation facilities in Portland, Oregon, under the brand Phresh and in Las Vegas, Nevada, under the brand Greenway Medical.

“We had a lot of choices in soil mixes and needed a product that aided in producing the highest-quality flower that our customers have come to expect,” said Green Man Cannabis Partner and Chief Cultivation Officer Corey Buffkin. "After months of testing and production, we are confident in our decision to use GrowLife HP Soil as it meets our quality and pricing needs. This high-porosity organic mix allows us to feed our plants more often, which means increased yields.”

“We are excited to have our product selected by such a renowned and large cultivation company, not only from a financial standpoint but as a testament to our product’s high-quality characteristics and formulation,” said GrowLife CEO Marco Hegyi. “Offering the highest quality product at the best price is a part of GrowLife’s mission. We are proud to support cultivation operators on the forefront of this rapidly expanding market.”

GrowLife recently announced the opening of a flagship Canadian retail location built in order to meet the growing market demand for indoor cultivation equipment in the emerging legal cannabis Canadian marketplace, which Deloitte estimates has a retail base value between $4.9 billion-$8.7 billion.

About GrowLife, Inc.

GrowLife, Inc. (PHOT) aims to become the nation’s largest cultivation service provider for cultivating organics, herbs and greens and plant-based medicines. Our mission is to help make our customers successful. Through a network of local representative covering the United States and Canada, regional centers and its e-Commerce team, GrowLife provides essential goods and services including media, industry-leading hydroponics and soil, plant nutrients, and thousands more products to specialty grow operations. GrowLife is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington and was founded in 2012.

For more information, The GrowLife 2017 Stockholder Review presentation can be found on the Company’s homepage at www.GrowLifeInc.com.