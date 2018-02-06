Access Scientific Receives Innovative Technology Contract from Vizient, Inc. For POWERWAND™ Extended Dwell Catheters

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Access Scientific, LLC announced it has received an Innovative Technology contract from Vizient, Inc. the largest member-driven health care performance improvement company in the country, for their POWERWAND Extended Dwell Catheter (EDC). The contract was based on a recommendation of POWERWAND EDC by hospital experts in this category who serve on one of Vizient’s member-led councils. Innovative Technology contracts are reserved for technologies that demonstrate an ability to enhance clinical care or patient safety, and those that improve an organization’s care delivery and business model.

Longer than a PIV (6cm) and shorter than a midline, POWERWAND EDC is a new class of vascular access device, ideal for difficult IV access, ultrasound-guided peripheral IVs and vein preservation. With dwell times up to 29 days, high flow rates and blood drawability, POWERWAND EDC gives adult and pediatric patients an excellent opportunity for a one-stick hospitalization.

“POWERWAND EDC is the missing tool in the vascular access toolbox,” said Jeff Goble, Access Scientific’s CEO. “We believe this product will have a positive impact in the lives of patients and their families. We look forward to working with Vizient to help introduce this innovative technology to their members.”

“After a full review of the POWERWAND Extended Dwell Catheter, Vizient’s member council agreed this solution offers unique and incremental benefit over other products available on the market today, and recommended it for an Innovative Technology contract. We are pleased to award this new contract to Access Scientific,” said Debbie Archer, director of procurement and leader of Vizient’s Innovative Technology program for suppliers.

Since 2003, nearly 2,200 new and innovative products and technologies have been submitted through the Vizient Innovative Technology program. Vizient works with member-led councils and task forces to identify and review potentially innovative products. If it is determined that a product is innovative, a contract may be awarded outside of Vizient’s competitive bid cycle.

Access Scientific, LLC, based in San Diego, CA, is an evidence-based, infection prevention company offering innovative vascular access devices designed to reduce the need for and risk of vascular device-related complications, including bloodstream infections. See www.accessscientific.com for full product offering and clinical studies.