IRS Awards $2.4 Million Modernized e-File Support Contract to Citizant

CHANTILLY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Citizant, a leading provider of Agile software development, DevOps automation, enterprise data management, and IT modernization services to the U.S. government, has been awarded a 2-year, $2.4-million task order to support the Modernized e-File platform at the Internal Revenue Service.

Modernized e-File (MeF), one of the largest modernization initiatives at the IRS, provides a Web-based platform for filing tax and information returns electronically via registered transmitters and Electronic Return Originators.

Citizant will provide analytical and technical support services, including strategic and tactical planning, filing data analytics, project management support tools, and program monitoring and control, to promote transparency and enable data-driven decision-making during filing season.

“Citizant’s 17-year history of support to the IRS IT organization has allowed us to develop deep institutional knowledge of IRS systems, processes, delivery partners, and enterprise data,” said Alba M. Alemán, CEO of Citizant. “Our IRS-experienced professionals will partner with the MeF program, work with them to improve operational performance, understand and explain trends and insights into taxpayer and practitioner behavior, and further enhance MeF’s strategic vision and tactical planning for a better customer experience.”

Citizant is an IT services contractor at the IRS, with particular expertise in IT modernization, DevOps implementation, Agile transformation, and continuous process improvement. Citizant’s Process Improvement team supported the IRS Applications Development group through its successful CMMI-DEV Maturity Level 3 appraisal, which covered a portfolio of approximately 150 projects. Citizant’s Strategic Advisory Board of former IRS executives provides planning and management expertise for business and IT initiatives related to tax administration for individual and business filers.

About Citizant

Citizant designs and delivers smarter, leaner business and IT transformation solutions to the U.S. government, with a focus on the Departments of Treasury, Homeland Security, Justice, and Transportation. The company employs leading experts in Agile transformation, DevOps implementation, enterprise data management, process improvement, and program management support. Citizant is independently appraised at Maturity Level 3 for both CMMI-DEV and CMMI-SVC, and is certified under ISO 9001:2015 for Talent Acquisition. Citizant is headquartered in Chantilly, Va., with offices in Washington, D.C., and employees supporting government customers in more than 25 states. More information about the company is available at www.citizant.com. Follow us on Twitter at @Citizant or connect on LinkedIn (http://www.linkedin.com/company/citizant).