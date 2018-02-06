Safe Ports Collaborates with Jordan Tractor in Creating Training Program at Safe Ports Regional Gateway, a New Logistics Hub for Global Business near Al Mafraq, Jordan

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Safe Ports, a U.S. company with expertise in logistical operations, today announced its plans to partner with Jordan Tractor and Equipment Co., a unit of Jallad Group, in the creation of a training program in heavy earthmoving equipment operations and maintenance.

The “Safe Ports Training Center” will be located at the recently launched Safe Ports Regional Gateway, a 1,000-acre site near Al Mafraq, Jordan that will serve as a logistics hub for global businesses looking to set up or expand their operations in the Middle East.

Working in close collaboration, Safe Ports and Jordan Tractor will use a “train the trainer” method to educate men and women to operate and maintain heavy earthmoving equipment made by Caterpillar, the global company for which Jordan Tractor has been the sole authorized dealer in the Kingdom of Jordan since 1953.

Safe Ports Training Center graduates will receive recognized certificates to operate the Caterpillar equipment, making them better eligible for employment with international contractors. A goal of the Safe Ports Training Center is to prepare displaced Syrians in Jordan with the skills needed for meaningful employment.

Safe Ports Regional Gateway, a secure and economical inland port to begin initial operations in 2018 and grow in phases, will be a trans-shipment, distribution, warehousing and business hub. Located within a Special Economic Zone managed by the Mafraq Development Corporation (MDC), the master-planned site surrounds the King Hussein Air Base, with access to a 9800-foot runway, air traffic control tower and host of airfield support services provided by the Jordanian Air Force (JAF). MDC and JAF are teamed exclusively with Safe Ports’ in the overall project.

“I’m thrilled that Jordan Tractor sees the vision of what Safe Ports Regional Gateway can do for the people of the Middle East,” said Lucy Duncan, CEO, Safe Ports. “Not only is Safe Ports Regional Gateway a perfect place for global businesses with a global outlook, it is ideally located to supplement Jordan Tractor’s historic commitment to training in the region.”

“Jordan Tractor is strongly committed to make this collaboration with Safe Ports a great success,” said Tarek Jallad, Chairman, Jallad Group. “We will work closely together in the coming few weeks to start the execution, with the hope that this project is the beginning of a long-term relationship to encompass other joint endeavors in the region.”

The site of Safe Ports Regional Gateway is approximately 75km north of Amman, Jordan, and 3km from the Syrian border, with direct road access to the Port of Haifa (Israel) and the Port of Aqaba (Jordan). Safe Ports Regional Gateway will benefit from all modern infrastructure on site.

About Safe Ports: Founded in 2005, Safe Ports is both a U.S. federal contractor and a commercial business based in Charleston, SC. Under the leadership of CEO Lucy Duncan, Safe Ports excels in logistics, inland port development, port security; disaster relief training and preparedness, and geospatial/environmental services. The company operates globally, with an emphasis on emerging markets or regions in transition. To learn more, visit www.safe-ports.com.

About Jordan Tractor and Equipment Co.: Established in 1953, Jordan Tractor & Equipment Co. (JTEC) is part of the Jallad Group of companies, Caterpillar dealers in the Levant region since 1929. JTEC is a leading participant in Jordan’s economic and industrial development, as well as, a first-class supplier of training and development for its Jordanian staff. JTEC’s primary commitment is to deliver quality products, reliable and best suited to the customer’s job requirements for highest productivity and the most effective solutions. JTEC distributes construction, earthmoving, industrial, mining and agricultural equipment within five fully operational facilities. To learn more, visit www.jordantractor.com