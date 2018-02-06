nuPSYS Joins Coriant’s Multi-Sided Platform Partner Program

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--nuPSYS, an innovation leader in Data Center and IoT solutions (www.nupsys.com), announced today that it has joined Coriant, a global supplier of open, disruptive, and hyperscale networking solutions for service providers and web-scale Internet operators, as a partner of its Multi-Sided Platform Partner Program. nuPSYS provides unique and patented data center solutions (nuVIZ™) featuring simultaneous and correlated 3D-Network-IoT triple views (physical-logical-cameras/sensors), supporting full life-cycle from design to monitoring. nuVIZ™ enables Virtual-Presence™ and significant automation resulting in substantial efficiency enhancement, and cost savings for data center design and operations, for Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC), mobile and wired networks, and IoT.

Combining disruptive innovation with comprehensive, lifecycle service management capabilities, the Platform helps network operators accelerate the introduction of differentiated end-user services and applications, including: 5G, IoT, cloud, and industrial internet. The Coriant partner ecosystem enables companies across the globe to quickly and efficiently realize the benefits of best-in-class innovations across diverse segments and technologies, including managed cloud-based IoT service enablement; ‘deploy anywhere’ distributed compute capabilities; simplified deployment and management of MEC and IoT assets; cloud-based Spectrum Access System (SAS); and optimization of mobile and video service delivery.

“nuPSYS is excited to join the Coriant Multi-Sided Platform Partner Program,” stated nuPSYS’ CEO, Reza Ahy. “This will enable us to better support service providers and data centers as they enhance existing and deploy new and distributed data centers, providing them a single-dashboard for design to operations and monitoring. Contextual awareness and Virtual-Presence™ (3D-immersion), real-time discovery, and scaling from remote un-manned micro to large data centers, result in significant cost and time-to-market savings.”

“Our collaboration with nuPSYS enhances the value proposition Coriant can offer its global enterprise and service provider customers with disruptive innovation optimized for new service creation,” said Homayoun Razavi, Chief Customer Officer and Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Digital Marketing, Coriant. “Having a premier data center solution partner such as nuPSYS available to Coriant customers provides significant improvements and cost-savings for their data center modeling, design, planning, verification, inventory, operations, maintenance and optimization for MEC, 4G/5G and IoT to ensure a successful digital transformation.”

The Coriant multi-sided partner ecosystem consists of industry-leading system integrator partners providing a new generation of end-user services that drive innovation. Additionally, nuPSYS will participate in Coriant’s Multi-Sided Solutions Showcase at MWC in Barcelona February 26-March 1, 2018. To meet with us at the show and see a demonstration, email mwc@coriant.com.

About nuPSYS

nuPSYS is an innovation leader in Data Center & IoT solutions. nuPSYS provides a unique patented 3D-Visualization solution supporting data center full life-cycle from design to operations for wired & mobile networks & IoT service providers & enterprises. nuPSYS’ solution provides Virtual-Presence™ (via 3D-immersion) correlated with the network (real-time discovery) & IoT views (cameras & sensors) simultaneously. It is a physical and virtual 3D visualization tool for data center modeling, planning, and operating that enables dramatic improvements in operational efficiency, cost & time-to-market savings, and an improved customer experience for existing & new distributed, micro and edge data center deployments.

www.nupsys.com

About Coriant

Coriant delivers innovative and dynamic networking solutions for a fast-changing and cloud-centric business world. The Coriant SDN/NFV-enabled portfolio of open, disruptive, and hyperscale solutions and Multi-Sided Platform innovations helps network operators cost-efficiently scale network capacity, reduce operational complexity, and create the resilient foundation for a new generation of mobile, video, and cloud services. Coriant serves leading network operators around the world, including mobile and fixed line service providers, cloud and data center operators, Web 2.0 content providers, cable MSOs, government agencies, and large enterprises. With a distinguished heritage of technology innovation and service excellence, Coriant is helping its global customers maximize the service value of their network infrastructure as demand for bandwidth explodes and the communications needs of businesses and consumers continue to evolve. Learn more at www.coriant.com and follow us on Twitter for the latest news and information.