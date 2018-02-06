Leading German Automotive Corporation Deploys Ping Identity to Advance Digital Transformation Strategy

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ping Identity, the leader in Identity Defined Security, today announced that Daimler AG, the leading multinational automotive corporation, is implementing Ping to provide identity and access management for its global network of employees, partners and customers.

The vehicle manufacturer has cemented its position as an industry leader by focusing its efforts on technology and innovation. As the company continues to advance its digitization initiatives and launch Internet of Things (IoT) driven integrations, technology from Ping Identity will help ensure the safety and seamless experience of online user identities through its access management and single sign-on technology.

The leading and standards-based PingFederate and PingAccess technology will provide the organization’s employees, partners and customers with secure and seamless interaction and access to an array of applications. Additionally, Ping Identity serves as the infrastructure that enables customers to authenticate to both their vehicles and accompanying service offerings.

Ping recognizes that security and the user experience are core tenets of any enterprise’s path to digital transformation. With PingFederate, users can securely access all the applications they need with a single authentication from any device. PingAccess centrally manages authorization capabilities and secures applications and APIs in any domain, for users in any location. Ping’s fully-featured capabilities, ease of integration and continued innovation make it well-positioned to manage this vehicle manufacturer's tens of millions of identities.

About Ping Identity | The Identity Defined Security Company

Ping Identity is the leader in Identity Defined Security for the borderless enterprise, allowing the right people to access the right things, securely and seamlessly. More than half of the Fortune 100, including Boeing, Cisco, GE, Kraft Foods and Walgreens, trust Ping Identity to accelerate their move to the cloud, deliver a rich customer experience and quickly onboard partners as part of their digital transformation. Protecting over 1.3 billion identities from data centers around the globe, Ping allows employees, customers and partners the freedom to access the cloud and on-premises applications they need with an enterprise IDaaS solution that includes multi-factor authentication, single sign-on and access security. Visit www.pingidentity.com.

