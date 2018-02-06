Shell Extends Jacobs’ Mechanical Maintenance and Turnarounds Contract in Alberta

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE: JEC) received a five-year contract renewal from Shell Canada Limited to provide mechanical maintenance and turnaround services on the company’s Scotford site located in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, Canada. Employing approximately 300 full-time personnel on the site, Jacobs will continue to provide mechanical maintenance and turnaround services for the full facility.

“Jacobs has been safely delivering mechanical maintenance and turnaround solutions to Shell at their Scotford site for three and half decades,” said Jacobs Construction, Maintenance and Turnarounds Senior Vice President and General Manager Stephen Hillier. “As we begin this five-year renewal contract, we will continue to innovate and support the successful operations at Scotford and help provide employment opportunities to the Fort Saskatchewan community.”

This contract award builds on Jacobs momentum of securing several significant maintenance and turnarounds contracts in North America this past year; including a three-year contract to execute maintenance, turnarounds and small capital construction at five sites for a multinational fertilizer company; two five-year multiple use contracts to support four petroleum facilities; a five-year mechanical maintenance contract extension for a synthetic crude oil producer; a four-year contract extension to provide maintenance, product handling and packaging services for a specialty chemicals company; a four-year contract to perform small capital construction for seven chemical plants; and a five-year contract to deliver small capital construction, ongoing maintenance and turnaround execution at a production facility.

Jacobs leads the global professional services sector delivering solutions for a more connected, sustainable world. With $15 billion in combined revenue and a talent force more than 74,000 strong, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of services including scientific, technical, professional and construction- and program-management for business, industrial, commercial, government and infrastructure sectors. For more information, visit www.jacobs.com.

