Saylent Selected by BankFirst for New Customer Engagement Platform

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Saylent, a leading provider of data analytics and targeted marketing automation software for financial institutions, today announced a new partnership with Mississippi-based BankFirst Financial Services. BankFirst’s commitment to personalized banking will be enhanced by the Saylent Platform’s delivery of data-driven insights and relevant actions that continuously adapt to their customers’ evolving needs. BankFirst, established in 1888, has 17 branches across Mississippi and Alabama and nearly $1 billion in assets under management.

“To compete with the ever-changing competitive landscape, financial institutions today need to be smarter about when and how they engage their customers,” said Tyson Nargassans, President and CEO of Saylent. “We’re pleased that BankFirst will use our new platform to do just that and build on their renowned customer service.”

Saylent’s new technology platform provides a full-cycle data analytics, targeted marketing and machine learning solution for financial institutions, including credit unions and banks of all sizes. Financial institutions now have the power of clarity – to see in their customer data a spectrum of new insights and opportunities. Through the platform’s intuitive and powerful dashboard financial institutions can make informed campaign decisions based on applicable analytics, calculated budgets and predictive ROI. Financial institutions can target and activate automated and personalized multi-channel marketing campaigns to better meet the needs of their customers. The outcomes of these campaigns are tracked and reported, and feed the continuous learning that creates greater insight for each successive campaign.

“Saylent’s platform puts the robust capabilities of an analytics team at our fingertips, and it gives us the ability to see a true ROI from our marketing campaigns,” said Leon Manning, First Vice President and Director of Marketing and Training at BankFirst. “This platform is a logical and innovative next step in the evolution of Saylent. We are eager to deploy the platform to more accurately and confidently reach our customers with the right products, the right message, and at the right time.”

BankFirst will utilize the platform across its network of 17 locations in Mississippi and Alabama. With a planned rollout in the first quarter of 2018, new campaigns will reach out to customers to promote and grow the bank’s debit and lending programs.

“As a community-oriented bank, BankFirst takes great pride in knowing their customers on a personal level,” Nargassans said. “As more customers interact with banks virtually, it is critical that financial institutions understand and leverage the power of data to connect with customers in new and meaningful ways. Today’s customers expect that their bank will correctly anticipate their needs and BankFirst is on the leading edge of getting that right for years to come.”

About Saylent

Saylent, provides financial institutions with data analytics solutions that improve profitability and product innovation by delivering smarter, deeper, actionable insights on the financial behaviors of consumers and businesses. With Saylent, financial institutions are empowered to drive new revenue streams and increase loyalty by delivering targeted programs and solutions that their customers and members desire. Saylent was founded in 2006 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. To learn more visit www.saylent.com.

About BankFirst

Established in 1888, BankFirst Financial Services currently operates 17 branch locations in Mississippi and Alabama. BankFirst Financial Services has been a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) since 2010, whose board of directors and management team are committed to the vision of becoming the dominant, community-focused, independent bank in the markets we serve. To learn more visit www.bankfirstfs.com.