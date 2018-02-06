American HealthTech and COMS Interactive Release New Interoperable Solution

JACKSON, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American HealthTech (AHT), a wholly owned subsidiary of CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI) and a leading provider of electronic health records (EHR) for the post-acute and senior living markets, and COMS Interactive, the market leader in clinical content and disease management solutions, are pleased to announce our interoperable solution, available in three unique packages. COMS brings over 20 years of evidence-based best practices from over 50 million nursing assessments to the AHT system.

“As partners for nearly five years, COMS and AHT have committed to help long-term post-acute care (LTPAC) providers deliver better care and achieve improved outcomes – and this is just another example of following through on our commitment,” said Jim Riemenschneider, co-founder of COMS Interactive. “We really wanted to empower nurses with the ability to manage higher acuity and more complex residents, and the best way to do that was to deliver interoperable COMS content through the American HealthTech system.”

AHT recognizes the importance of managing care post-discharge from the hospital and the need for skilled nursing to manage chronic diseases. “The AHT and COMS partnership is not only bringing disease management to the AHT system in a fully integrated way, but it is also giving providers an evidence-based, disease-specific process to manage increasingly complex care and truly affect outcomes,” said Teresa Chase, president of American HealthTech. “We’ve listened to our customers. They asked us to deliver a mechanism to manage clinical care that was easy to use, but also included budget friendly options.”

AHT understands organizations have different needs, therefore, we now offer the interoperable COMS solution in three affordable packages:

Admission Packag e: Offers COMS assessments during the first 72 hours of admission process, which helps support strong baselines and the new Requirements of Participation. This package is subscription free for the first 12 months.

e: Offers COMS assessments during the first 72 hours of admission process, which helps support strong baselines and the new Requirements of Participation. This package is subscription free for the first 12 months. Nursing Package: Offers COMS deep clinical data, assessments, and insights that are related to the individual resident. This rich clinical data enables customers to provide evidence-based, disease-specific care with a person-centered approach.

Offers COMS deep clinical data, assessments, and insights that are related to the individual resident. This rich clinical data enables customers to provide evidence-based, disease-specific care with a person-centered approach. Comprehensive Package: Includes all the Nursing package features, but also closes the loop on clinical care with critical care review, reporting and analytics to drill down and understand care team competency and trends in care.

About CPSI

CPSI is a leading provider of healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals plus other healthcare systems and post-acute care facilities. Founded in 1979, CPSI is the parent of four companies – Evident, LLC, TruBridge, LLC, Healthland Inc. and American HealthTech, Inc. Our combined companies are focused on helping improve the health of the communities we serve, connecting communities for a better patient care experience, and improving the financial operations of our customers. Evident provides comprehensive EHR solutions and services for community hospitals and their affiliated clinics. TruBridge focuses on providing business, consulting and managed IT services along with its complete RCM solution for all care settings. Healthland provides integrated technology solutions and services to small rural and critical access hospitals. American HealthTech is one of the nation’s largest providers of financial and clinical technology solutions and services for post-acute care facilities. For more information, visit www.cpsi.com.

About American HealthTech

Headquartered in Jackson, MS, and with offices in Denver, CO, American HealthTech (AHT) is a premier provider of integrated solutions to the skilled nursing industry to help organizations achieve data-driven clinical and financial improvements. Its solutions delivered to clients include software, professional services and interoperability connections. AHT is part of the CPSI family of healthcare IT solutions. For more information, visit www.healthtech.net.

About COMS Interactive

COMS Interactive is advancing Post-Acute Care through quality improvement. COMS is focused on providing the platform for standard, evidence-based clinical care content. Built with over 20 years of research, COMS has 58 disease-specific, evidence-based Care Guides and assessments that guide and empower nurses. COMS ensures everyone involved – from doctors and nurses to corporate management and insurers – have complete visibility. Changing the overall face of quality, one resident at a time. For more information, visit www.comsinteractive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified generally by the use of forward-looking terminology and words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential,” “may,” “continue,” “should,” “will” and words of comparable meaning. We caution investors that any such forward-looking statements are only predictions and are not guarantees of future performance. Certain risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such factors may include: overall business and economic conditions affecting the healthcare industry, including the potential effects of the federal healthcare reform legislation enacted in 2010, and implementing regulations, on the businesses of our hospital customers; government regulation of our products and services and the healthcare and health insurance industries, including changes in healthcare policy affecting Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement rates and qualifying technological standards; changes in customer purchasing priorities, capital expenditures and demand for information technology systems; saturation of our target market and hospital consolidations; general economic conditions, including changes in the financial and credit markets that may affect the availability and cost of credit to us or our customers; our substantial indebtedness, and our ability to incur additional indebtedness in the future; our potential inability to generate sufficient cash in order to meet our debt service obligations; restrictions on our current and future operations because of the terms of our senior secured credit facilities; market risks related to interest rate changes; our ability to successfully integrate the businesses of Healthland, American HealthTech and Rycan with our business and the inherent risks associated with any potential future acquisitions; our ability to remediate a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting; competition with companies that have greater financial, technical and marketing resources than we have; failure to develop new or enhance current technology and products in response to market demands; failure of our products to function properly resulting in claims for losses; breaches of security and viruses in our systems resulting in customer claims against us and harm to our reputation; failure to maintain customer satisfaction through new product releases or enhancements free of undetected errors or problems; interruptions in our power supply and/or telecommunications capabilities, including those caused by natural disaster; our ability to attract and retain qualified customer service and support personnel; failure to properly manage growth in new markets we may enter; misappropriation of our intellectual property rights and potential intellectual property claims and litigation against us; changes in accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; fluctuations in quarterly financial performance due to, among other factors, timing of customer installations; and other risk factors described from time to time in our public releases and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. We also caution investors that the forward-looking information described herein represents our outlook only as of this date, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or developments after the date of this press release.