Ormuco Fuels Global Expansion of Ormuco Stack, Announces Partnerships with ALSO, Oi, VEON

Ormuco—a software company that empowers businesses to easily build and operate applications and services through intelligent software for cloud infrastructure—has launched multiple partnerships providing cloud services to enterprise customers. In collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Ormuco has recently signed deals with global telecom and IT distribution leaders ALSO, Oi and VEON to offer cloud services throughout Europe and South America.

ALSO, Oi and VEON have chosen Ormuco Stack as the software platform on which to build cloud services. Ormuco Stack enables telecom leaders to provide their customers with an affordable, reliable and high-performance cloud option that works seamlessly across on-premises and off-premises deployments, including those available through the HPE-sponsored Cloud28+ community.

As part of the new alliances, Oi and VEON have also joined the Cloud28+ community as members. ALSO has been a member since 2016.

With Ormuco Stack, ALSO Offers Scalable, Efficient, Economical ‘Cloud Made Easy’

In August, ALSO and Ormuco launched a fully managed cloud service in Finland, available on the ALSO Cloud Marketplace, through select HPE partners, and from the HPE-sponsored Cloud28+ community. With Ormuco Stack, ALSO offers its customers a hybrid cloud environment with a public cloud experience—easy, convenient and self-service—while mitigating the service gaps of traditional hyperscale cloud models.

Oi Partners with Ormuco, HPE to Launch the First True Hybrid Platform in Brazil

In October, Brazilian telecom Oi launched Oi Smart Cloud 4.0 powered by Ormuco Stack and HPE. Oi also joined the Cloud28+ community. Oi Smart Cloud 4.0 enables customers to manage applications on premises in the customer's own data center and seamlessly scale to public clouds located inside Oi datacenters in Brazil. The platform also provides the ability to manage containers, virtualized or software-defined networks (SDN), non-virtualized environments (bare metal) and software-defined storage, giving enterprises flexibility for a wide range of applications and IT solutions.

“Today, less than 10 percent of applications are in the public cloud for reasons such as data privacy, security, compliance and performance,” said Luiz Carlos Faray, IT director of B2B at Oi. “With Oi Smart Cloud 4.0, we can support 100 percent of our customers’ workloads, whether on or off premises. The private versus public cloud debate is, therefore, over."

VEON Teams with Ormuco, HPE to Deliver Locally Hosted Cloud Services

Ormuco has also launched partnership with VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON) and HPE to provide fully managed cloud computing services to its B2B customer base of over 30,000 large enterprises in more than 10 markets, beginning with Russia and Ukraine. VEON customers will use Ormuco Stack to deploy cloud environments in minutes and choose the service model that best suits them: public cloud, managed private cloud, or both—all delivered in country and with dedicated customer service from Beeline in Russia and Kyivstar in Ukraine. VEON also announced that it was joining the Cloud28+ community.

“By combining Ormuco Stack with HPE’s infrastructure capabilities, the Cloud28+ ecosystem and our existing market insights, we are in a strong position to support our customers’ journeys to the cloud,” said Eugene Viskovic, B2B chief business officer at VEON.

“Ormuco Stack is a ‘have it your way’ solution, meaning enterprise customers are able to have convenience, flexibility, security, compliance and optimal performance no matter where they run their workloads and store their data,” said Orlando Bayter, CEO of Ormuco. “Ormuco Stack provides the best of both public and private clouds in a single stack, on premises or off, all managed through a single pane of glass. The momentum we’re experiencing right now is a proof point that the global market is ready for an approach to cloud infrastructure that respects users’ needs to run workloads and store data in both on-premises and off-premises environments, depending on a range of important factors.”

“Cloud28+ simplifies hybrid IT for customers by allowing them to easily find partners and solutions that meet their custom business and regulatory requirements,” said Xavier Poisson Gouyou Beauchamps, Vice President, Service Providers and Cloud28+ Worldwide, Hewlett Packard Enterprise. “Together with Ormuco, we’re facilitating the multi-cloud solutions that fit our customers’ needs.”

“Cloud adoption in Europe continues to show strong growth,” said William Fellows, founder and research vice president, 451 Research. “One factor that’s important to enterprise IT departments in their decision process is selecting service providers and software options that allow them to move workloads and data to the locations and infrastructures that best support their business objectives. Ormuco and VEON have made this a core component of their value proposition, which should be important in the European cloud marketplace.”

About Ormuco

Ormuco is a software company that empowers businesses to easily build and operate applications and services through intelligent software. Ormuco Stack is a platform for enterprises and service providers that integrates open source technology with production-grade hardware and ops automation to give customers a cloud that provides better economics, enhanced agility, streamlined operations and a world-class experience. www.ormuco.com.