Infused Innovations Optimizes Performance and Capacity With Tintri Storage

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infused Innovations, a technology consulting and managed service provider, has implemented Tintri (NASDAQ: TNTR) all-flash storage and software to deliver predictable performance for its customers. Infused Innovations uses Tintri Global Center to create and manage pools of storage and Tintri VM Scale-out software to optimize the location of customer applications across its footprint.

Infused Innovations designs and implements technology solutions for a wide variety of corporate customers across the United States, including educational institutions, healthcare agencies and non-profit organizations. “By moving to Tintri, storage is no longer something we have to worry about, it's just something that works. Tintri VM Scale-out ensures that we make the best use of our resources, so we can scale easily and guarantee predictably fast performance for customers,” said Jeffrey Wilhelm, President and CEO, Infused Innovations.

Before Tintri, Infused Innovations’ employees spent hours each week manually moving applications between legacy systems to preserve performance. With Tintri VM Scale-out, machine learning algorithms automatically identify the optimal location for every application—factoring in resource requirements, movement costs and more. It constantly works in the background to identify the best placement for every VM.

“Tintri is easy to implement and manage,” said Wilhelm. “It took just 30 minutes to unbox the system and have it in production. Now on a day-to-day basis, Tintri Global Center allows us to setup replication, create backups, and set snapshots schedules across systems or service groups. And if we ever move a virtual machine between systems or service groups, all of the metadata and policies go along with it.”

About Tintri

Tintri (NASDAQ: TNTR) offers an enterprise cloud infrastructure built on a public-cloud like web services architecture and RESTful APIs. Organizations use Tintri all-flash storage with scale-out and automation as a foundation for their own clouds—to build agile development environments for cloud native applications and to run mission-critical enterprise applications. Tintri enables users to guarantee the performance of their applications, automate common IT tasks to reduce operating expenses, troubleshoot across their infrastructure, and predict an organization's needs to scale—the underpinnings of a modern data center. That's why leading cloud service providers and enterprises, including Comcast, Chevron, NASA, Toyota, United Healthcare and 20 percent of the Fortune 100, trust Tintri with enterprise cloud.

For more information, visit www.tintri.com

About Infused Innovations

Infused Innovations is a consultancy focused on providing innovative technology solutions to small and mid-market organizations. With solution areas spanning across hybrid-cloud architectures, mobile and web development, information security, vCTO advisory services, and Innovation services, Infused Innovations provides customers with a single firm to solve their toughest technology challenges. www.infusedinnovations.com

