IRI and Alphonso Combine Industry’s Largest TV Data Set With Consumer Shopping Data for Cross-Platform Sales Attribution Measurement

CHICAGO & MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TV data company Alphonso and IRI® today announced a partnership through which the companies will work together to provide advanced TV measurement solutions to brands seeking better ways to understand the true impact of their TV and digital advertising. Real-time TV audience viewership data from 34 million U.S. households will now inform ad measurement reporting provided through IRI Lift™, a media measurement solution that integrates IRI’s vast point-of-sale, frequent shopper, causal and media exposure data to empower marketers to fully understand actual in-store sales-lift impact of ad spend in real time throughout a campaign, rather than only after.

By combining Alphonso’s granular TV ad-occurrence data from more than 200 broadcast and cable networks with IRI Lift, IRI can now track consumer purchases back to precise TV ad exposures and help its clients understand the impact of TV campaigns as well as the overall impact when combined with digital ad campaigns. Alphonso’s ad-occurrence data is indexed in real time, giving IRI immediate access to viewership insights for every ad airing on TV as well as which households have been exposed to them, designed with privacy protections built in. The speed with which Alphonso data is ingested and indexed enables rapid reporting for brands that can now accurately pinpoint the households most likely to respond to their advertising.

Ashish Chordia, chief executive officer for Alphonso, said, “Working with an industry leader like IRI, Alphonso TV data can now create a powerful connection between specific TV ad creatives and specific consumer product purchases. It’s a challenge that has left marketers in the dark for too long — did my TV ad perform in driving sales of my product? Which creatives are moving the most products on which networks? Pairing our TV data with IRI’s consumer shopping data, we can now answer these questions.”

“When a potential customer is interrupted by ads selling things they have no interest in, their time is being wasted,” said Nishat Mehta, president of the IRI Media Center of Excellence. “However, when an ad is precisely matched to its target market, the experience of seeing that ad is completely different. As digital ads become more relevant, Alphonso and IRI set out to understand how we could similarly improve consumers’ experience with TV media. We are excited to work with Alphonso to ensure that TV ads engage consumers with information they can use.”

IRI, a global leader in big data and analytics solutions and services for consumer, retail and media companies, is the newest partner leveraging Alphonso’s rich TV audience data, one of the largest TV data sets in the industry. Alphonso TV data already powers TV ad campaign insights for thousands of brand marketers across all brand categories through its Alphonso Insights SaaS product, freely available at insights.alphonso.tv.

In-depth studies that combine Alphonso TV data with IRI’s wealth of consumer shopping and media exposure information are now available directly from IRI. For more information, please contact Mark Fantino at Mark.Fantino@IRIworldwide.com.

Helpful Link

IRI Lift press release: https://www.iriworldwide.com/en-US/Insights/news/IRI-Announces-Enhancements-to-IRI-Lift,-Launching-Lift-for-TV-Solution-to-Measure-the-Impact-of-Tele-en

About the IRI Partner Ecosystem

IRI fundamentally believes that delivering differentiated growth for clients requires deep, highly integrated partnering with a variety of best-of-breed companies. As such, IRI works closely with a broad range of industry leaders across multiple industries and sectors to create innovative joint solutions, services and access to capabilities to help its clients more effectively collaborate and compete in their various markets and exceed their growth objectives. IRI is committed to its partnership philosophy and continues to actively enhance its open ecosystem of partners through alliances, joint ventures, acquisitions and affiliations. The IRI Partner Ecosystem includes such leading companies as 84.51°, Adobe, The Boston Consulting Group, comScore, Experian, GfK, Gigwalk, Ipsos, Mastercard Advisors, MaxPoint, Pinterest, Oracle, Research Now, Simulmedia, SPINS, Survey Sampling International, Univision, Viant and others.

About IRI

IRI is a leading provider of big data, predictive analytics and forward-looking insights that help CPG, OTC health care organizations, retailers, financial services and media companies grow their businesses. A confluence of major external events — a change in consumer buying habits, big data coming into its own, advanced analytics and personalized consumer activation — is leading to a seismic shift in drivers of success in all industries. With the largest repository of purchase, media, social, causal and loyalty data, all integrated on an on-demand, cloud-based technology platform, IRI is empowering the personalization revolution, helping to guide its more than 5,000 clients around the world in their quests to remain relentlessly relevant, capture market share, connect with consumers, collaborate with key constituents and deliver market-leading growth. For more information, visit www.iriworldwide.com.

About Alphonso

Alphonso is a TV data company and the market leader in providing brands and agencies with verified TV audiences on mobile devices and the web. Its Alphonso TV Data Cloud services power TV retargeting and brand insights for hundreds of the Fortune 500 brands and agencies in the U.S. The company enables its clients to amplify their TV spend with digital, and to reach targeted TV demographics across all screens.

With automatic content recognition (ACR) technology embedded in tens of millions of hardware and software products, including smart TVs, TV chipsets, mobile apps, gaming consoles and streaming devices, Alphonso understands what programming and advertising people are watching on TV. Through its Alphonso Insights SaaS offering, Alphonso delivers actionable insights and closed-loop attribution with offline data in real time to help its customers understand the true impact of TV advertising. To learn more, visit www.alphonso.tv.