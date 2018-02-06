Zadara Signs Strategic Alliance with MEGAZONE, a Key Amazon Web Services Partner Network Member in APAC

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zadara® Storage, a global provider of enterprise-class Storage-as-a-Service (STaaS) based in Irvine, Calif., and MEGAZONE Corporation, a Korean cloud-specialized IT company, today announced a strategic alliance. The collaboration between the two companies was designed to meet customers’ needs for sophisticated, high-performance, high-capacity enterprise-class cloud storage solutions. Zadara is an award-winning, worldwide vendor of enterprise STaaS, providing high performance, highly available block, file and object storage with predictable Quality of Service (QoS). Zadara is an Advanced Technology Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), and MEGAZONE is an APN Premier Consulting Partner.

The Zadara Storage Cloud and software-defined VPSA® Storage Arrays deliver elastic, multi-tenant enterprise SAN, NAS and object storage technology for peta-scale primary and secondary storage. With isolated resources, exceptional data security, management control and predictable performance, VPSA Storage Arrays meet the most stringent Service Level Agreements (SLAs), even in cloud deployments. Providing a flexible and cost-effective storage infrastructure for enterprises, small to medium-sized businesses and start-ups, VPSAs also are available as fully-managed On-Premises as-a-Service (OPaaS).

“I believe Zadara is one of the best cloud-based storage providers, with scalability as its competitive edge, which is able to meet the needs of domestic enterprise customers. We aim to capture the Korean enterprise cloud storage market, in cooperation with Zadara, by addressing the needs of our customers including the ones in financial and public sectors, who need to comply with local regulations, such as high-capacity, high-performance, SLA (Service Level Agreement) and indicating the physical location of data. In addition, we are planning on delivering integrated managed services in the meantime, including AWS Cloud implementation and operations, utilizing capabilities we have,” said Max Lee, CSO at MEGAZONE Corporation.

“We are thrilled to be aligning with MEGAZONE to support the dynamic and rapidly growing Korean market,” said Noam Shendar, vice president and GM, Hyperscale Cloud Business, at Zadara Storage. “The combination of the Zadara Storage Cloud with MEGAZONE’s proven technical, marketing and sales capabilities is a winning recipe for local companies.”

The two companies conducted a successful co-marketing event and their consulting and engineering teams held a consultation session for on-site clients at AWS Cloud 2018 on January 18, 2018.

About Zadara Storage

Zadara® Storage offers enterprise Storage-as-a-Service (STaaS) through the award-winning Zadara Storage Cloud. It can be deployed at any location (cloud, on-premises or hybrid), supporting any data type (block, file and object) and connecting to any protocol (FC, iSCSI, iSER, NFS, CIFS, S3, Swift). The VPSA® Storage Array service provides enterprise SAN and NAS while the VPSA Object Storage service delivers private object storage. Zadara provides resource isolation, exceptional data security, and management control. Zadara is available via OPaaS (On-Premises as-a-Service) and through a variety of partners including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform and others. Learn more at www.zadarastorage.com, Zadara’s Blog, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About MEGAZONE

MEGAZONE is a cloud-specialized IT company located in Seoul, South Korea, targeting to become a ‘Cloud Innovator’ with approximately 480 employees focused on 'cloud' as the next-gen business. Since its foundation in 1998, MEGAZONE has been delivering unmatched business experiences and know-hows in the IDC and hosting business. Leveraging this experience, MEGAZONE became a Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN) and has contributed to the growth of the Korean cloud market ever since. Later on in 2015, MEGAZONE became the first APN Premier Consulting Partner in Korea among only 55 others worldwide and has been providing cloud services to Korean customers as well as global customers worldwide, maintaining its position as the biggest partner in Korea. MEGAZONE is currently offering ‘Cloud One-Stop’ service across the full life cycle based on the holistic methodology, including cloud adoption, implementation, deployment, operation, security/back-up, 24/7 support, managed services and optimization, to more than 500 customers e.g., LG Electronics, Nexon, Webzen, Gamvil, Com2us, SK Planet, SM Entertainment, CJ O!Shopping, Doosan Group, etc. Please refer to the MEGAZONE web page (http://cloud.hosting.kr).