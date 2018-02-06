Solutionreach Partners with cloud9software

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Solutionreach, the leader in patient relationship management (PRM) solutions, announced today its status as a preferred partner for patient relationship management services for cloud9software.

cloud9software is a browser-based practice management and imaging system for Orthodontists, Pediatric Dentists, Dental Service Organizations, and Group Practices. This enhanced partnership will allow these cloud9software users to easily implement Solutionreach capabilities and access patient relationship management tools, including the ability to:

Provide patients with communication options—text, email, phone—for reminders, recare, and more

Offer patients the ability to respond with confirmation, questions, or comments

Send customized, targeted education, marketing, and other communications

“Solutionreach has long been a leader in providing patient collaboration solutions to dental practices of all kinds,” said Jim Higgins, founder and chief executive officer of Solutionreach. “This partnership with cloud9software highlights our ongoing commitment to continuing to provide the best tools for dental practices to engage with their patients.”

Since its founding in 2000, Solutionreach has pioneered the industry’s leading PRM platform. Currently, Solutionreach supports more than 100,000 healthcare professionals at approximately 25,000 practices. The company’s PRM technology currently reaches more than 80 million patients nationwide.

"Our enhanced partnership with Solutionreach has made things so much easier for our mutual clients,” said Reid Simmons, President of cloud9software. “We look forward to continuing work with Solutionreach in order to make a difference in the Orthodontic community."

For more information about Solutionreach and cloud9software, please visit https://www.solutionreach.com/cloud9.

About Solutionreach

Solutionreach is revolutionizing the healthcare experience for providers and their patients. Through its market-leading patient relationship management platform, Solutionreach supports higher patient satisfaction and loyalty, greater efficiency, and ultimately, stronger healthcare organizations. Solutionreach partners with more than 25,000 provider organizations in numerous specialties. Learn more at www.solutionreach.com.

About cloud9software

cloud9software is a browser-based practice management & imaging system for Orthodontists, Pediatric Dentists, Dental Service Organizations, and Group Practices. With our customers as our partners, our goal is to provide a comprehensive software solution with a high level of functionality, reliability, and ease of use so that you can better serve your patients. Use PCs, tablets, or Macs in their native mode. Lower Cost of Ownership and virtually NO problems with IT. Special pricing available for new graduates. Check us out before you spend any more money on hardware!