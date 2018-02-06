Voxello Announces Distribution Partnership with Beacon Communications, LLC

CORALVILLE, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voxello, industry leader in communication technologies for critically ill patients, today announced a strategic partnership with a major United States distributor, Beacon Communications, LLC. The partnership allows for the distribution of Voxello’s new and highly innovative, noddle™ technology in a large portion of the Rocky Mountain States significantly strengthening Voxello’s distribution channel for 2018 and beyond. The agreement marks Voxello’s third distribution partner in the U.S.

About Beacon Communications

Beacon Communications, LLC www.beaconcom.com is the industry’s leading full-service crucial communications, AV and security solutions provider. We specialize in delivering solutions with the design, sale, installation, training and service of the industry’s best electronic communication, AV and security systems. We focus on helping companies in Healthcare, Government Municipalities, Education, and Commercial Real Estate operate more efficiently, cost-effectively, and safely. We provide support and service to a variety of buildings and institutions that require crucial communications on a daily basis.

Johnathan Hasserd, VP of Healthcare Sales for Beacon Communications, Inc., commented, "The Voxello solution is a perfect complement to our portfolio of healthcare solutions. We feel the addition of this platform will strategically differentiate our offerings and bring significant value to the hospital partners in our region.”

Rives Bird, CEO of Voxello added, “The distribution agreement with Beacon Communications represents a strategic and valuable partnership. Beacon Communications has a very strong track record of providing solutions and services to hospitals in a very large region, we are delighted with this partnership.”

About Voxello

Voxello provides solutions to address the communication barriers faced by hospitalized patients. The company’s first product, the noddleTM, detects the small voluntary gestures that patients are able to produce and gives the patients control of the nurse call and speech generation devices. For more information about Voxello, please visit www.voxello.com.