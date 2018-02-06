Dynasty Financial Partners and YCharts Team Up to Provide RIAs With a Tailored Institutional Investment Platform

NEW YORK & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dynasty Financial Partners and YCharts today announced a multiyear extension of their partnership to provide Dynasty’s Network Advisory Firms with YCharts’ web-based investment research platform within Dynasty’s proprietary advisor dashboard, the Dynasty Desktop.

Dynasty has committed to serving both advisors who outsource their investment management, via their OCIO capabilities and access to separately managed accounts and unified managed accounts, as well as those who choose to take on the additional role of portfolio manager (“Advisors as PM, or “APM”). Along with direct access to YCharts, the platform includes rebalancing technology, operational support and other research tools, allowing advisors to manage portfolios efficiently and in a scaled manner.

Through its continued relationship with YCharts, Dynasty’s more than 450 advisors and support staff have full access to an industry-leading solution, YCharts Professional, which enables advisors to make more informed investment decisions, improve operational efficiency and create more compelling visual representations of their ideas. This partnership ensures that YCharts’ powerful investment research tools remain an important piece of Dynasty’s infrastructure for the long term.

According to Ed Swenson, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of Dynasty Financial Partners, “The independent space has always been about ‘best of breed technology.’ Providing our advisor network with some of the leading-edge tools and research continues to be an area of focus in our quest to empower wealth management teams to expand their business. Building YCharts into our plans for the long run ensures our advisors have access to the infrastructure, resources and support they need to productively serve their client base.”

“As a long-term partner to Dynasty, we’re providing Dynasty’s advisors with the data, tools and customer support necessary to enable them to make better-informed investment decisions,” said Sean Brown, President and CEO at YCharts. “We focus on saving our customers time, and with the Dynasty Desktop, RIAs have a powerful, integrated platform to achieve efficiency and better serve their clients.”

About Dynasty Financial Partners

Dynasty Financial Partners develops, sources and integrates management capabilities for some of the industry’s leading independent investment advisor firms and offers registered investment advisory services. Dynasty’s integrated platform services delivery chassis offers a customized, open-architecture wealth management solutions and technology platform supporting advisors as they protect and grow their clients’ wealth. Dynasty also offers access to capital to help advisors expand, scale and grow their business. Dynasty’s core principle is “objectivity without compromise,” and the firm is committed to crafting solutions that allow investment advisors to act as true fiduciaries to their clients. For more information, please visit dynastyfinancialpartners.com and follow us on Twitter @DynastyFP.

About YCharts

YCharts is a financial data and investment research platform that provides investors with comprehensive data, powerful visualization tools and advanced analytics. Industry professionals use YCharts for idea generation, analysis, alerts and updates from real-time news feeds to monitor the markets. YCharts has quickly become the go-to fast, intuitive, cost-effective financial research platform on the market. For more information, visit ycharts.com, contact sales@ycharts.com or follow us on Twitter @ycharts.