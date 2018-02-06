Capgemini Selects XebiaLabs as DevOps Strategic Partner

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XebiaLabs, the recognized leader in enterprise-class DevOps and Continuous Delivery software, today announced that Capgemini, a global leader in business and technology consulting and services, has chosen XebiaLabs as one of their strategic DevOps partners. The partnership represents a powerful combination of DevOps expertise and technology that will enable large organizations to accelerate the delivery of high-value software to their customers at scale.

Delivering on the Promise of DevOps

As software has become the primary way enterprises interact with their customers, the pressure to provide innovation, value, and a high-quality user experience has become critical. Keeping up with shifting market demands, however, requires a fundamental transformation in how enterprises deliver software. As a result, more and more organizations are turning to DevOps as a means of improving the competitiveness of their products and services.

At the same time, using the DevOps approach to maximize the value of software delivery can be challenging. This is especially true for large enterprises, which need to scale efficiencies within highly complex environments consisting of hundreds of applications, technologies, and teams. The XebiaLabs and Capgemini partnership aligns two of the market’s most capable firms in an effort to provide the strategic planning, project delivery, and right technology set to help companies successfully implement and realize the benefits of DevOps at scale.

“Enterprise DevOps is accelerating exponentially and is evolving from manually connecting individual point tools to platforms that integrate the entire software pipeline,” said Derek Langone, CEO of XebiaLabs. “Because the market is changing so fast, companies need help understanding which from a wide spectrum of innovations is best suited to meet their goals. We’re excited that Capgemini has chosen XebiaLabs to extend their network of DevOps expertise for the benefit of organizations worldwide.”

“DevOps is a huge opportunity for organizations because it allows them to directly impact business results through better, faster, and safer software delivery,” said Rishi Singh, Director of Capgemini. “Our partnership with XebiaLabs represents our continuing commitment to strengthening the DevOps ecosystem, which is so important for enabling our customers to meet their business goals. XebiaLabs is a DevOps pioneer. Its DevOps platform plays a central role in the enterprise market and provides the intelligence, automation, and control companies need to scale DevOps across large organizations. We’re excited about the combination of strategic insights, DevOps expertise, and technology leadership that this partnership makes possible.”

About XebiaLabs

XebiaLabs develops enterprise-scale Continuous Delivery and DevOps software, providing companies with the visibility, automation, and control they need to deliver software faster and with less risk. Global market leaders rely on XebiaLabs to meet the increasing demand for accelerated and more reliable software releases.

About Capgemini

With more than 190,000 people, Capgemini is present in over 40 countries and celebrates its 50th Anniversary year in 2017. A global leader in consulting, technology and outsourcing services, the Group reported 2016 global revenues of EUR 12.5 billion. Together with its clients, Capgemini creates and delivers business, technology, and digital solutions that fit their needs, enabling them to achieve innovation and competitiveness. A deeply multicultural organization, Capgemini has developed its own way of working, the Collaborative Business ExperienceTM, and draws on Rightshore®, its worldwide delivery model.