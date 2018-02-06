Cost Plus World Market® Partners With Sony Pictures Film Peter Rabbit for New Spring Collection and Sweepstakes

ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The adventurous hero from Beatrix Potter’s classic tale is back bringing mischief and mayhem in Sony Pictures Animation’s Peter Rabbit™, a 3D live-action/CGI comedy film starring James Corden as the voice of Peter, with Rose Byrne and Domhnall Gleeson in live-action roles, in theaters on February 9, 2018. Cost Plus World Market® (www.worldmarket.com) is excited to partner with Sony Pictures to develop an exclusive line of licensed products including serveware, teacups, stationery, totes, novelty cookie jars, pastas, candies, as well as Easter-themed items in all World Market® stores and online at www.worldmarket.com.

In addition, World Market has launched a “Peter Rabbit Sweepstakes” at www.worldmarketsweepstakes.com through March 31, 2018, in which customers can enter for a chance to win one grand prize trip for two to England, which includes airfare and accommodations, a tour of English gardens and a $1000 World Market gift card. Three first prize winners will be chosen and each given a $500 World Market gift card.

James Corden is Peter Rabbit – the mischievous and adventurous hero who has captivated generations of readers now takes on the starring role of his own irreverent, contemporary comedy with attitude. In the film, Peter's feud with Mr. McGregor (Domhnall Gleeson) escalates to greater heights than ever before as they rival for the affections of the warm-hearted animal lover who lives next door (Rose Byrne). James Corden voices the character of Peter with playful spirit and wild charm, with Margot Robbie, Elizabeth Debicki, and Daisy Ridley performing the voice roles of the triplets, Flopsy, Mopsy, and Cottontail. Directed by Will Gluck from a screen story and screenplay by Rob Lieber and Will Gluck, based on the characters and tales of Peter Rabbit by Beatrix Potter, the film is produced by Will Gluck and Zareh Nalbandian.

In addition to the Peter Rabbit merchandise, World Market has a wide selection of Easter entertaining, décor and gifting items. From dinnerware, flatware and serving bowls to textiles, gift baskets, gourmet food and beverages and more to welcome your guests into your home. Shoppers can find all this and more in stores and online at www.worldmarket.com.

About Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) is a subsidiary of Sony Entertainment Inc., which is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Corporation. SPE's global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production, acquisition, and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. SPE’s Motion Picture Group includes film labels Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, and Sony Pictures Classics. For additional information, visit http://www.sonypictures.com/divisions.

About Cost Plus World Market

Cost Plus World Market (www.worldmarket.com) operates 275 stores in 37 states and the District of Columbia under the World Market® and Cost Plus World Market® trademarks. The stores feature an ever-changing selection of casual home decor and furniture, housewares, gifts, jewelry, decorative accessories, over 500 international wines, and gourmet foods and beverages offered at affordable prices and imported from more than 50 countries. Many items are unique and exclusive to World Market and are regularly supplied by an international network of individual and regional artisans developed over the Company’s more than 50 years in the import business.