Tyler Technologies to Provide Odyssey Case Manager Solution to Travis County, Texas

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) signed an agreement with Travis County, Texas, for Tyler’s Odyssey Case Manager™ solution. The solution, already used by the Justice of the Peace (JP) courts, will now be used by the county’s civil, criminal, and probate courts to track all aspects of case management, such as locating case information, creating dockets, generating case information, and providing advanced search features.

Travis County was looking to update its customized legacy case management system and automate processes within its courts. The county was already familiar with Tyler, since in addition to using Odyssey in the JP courts, Travis currently uses Tyler’s SoftCode™ civil processing solution and Brazos™ e-citation solution, as well as the eFileTexas e-filing platform hosted by Tyler. Following an exhaustive evaluation process, the county selected Tyler to provide Odyssey Case Manager.

Travis County joins a growing list of counties of all population sizes and functional complexity that have chosen Odyssey for their courts and justice applications. Currently, about 80 percent of the population of Texas live in counties that have implemented Odyssey.

Travis County is home to the Texas state capitol in Austin, and is the fifth most populous county in Texas with a population of more than 1 million.

