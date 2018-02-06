Viettel Partners with iBasis for Enhanced 4G and 3G Roaming Services Delivery

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iBasis, a KPN company, today announced that Viettel Group, one of the fastest growing operators in the world, has connected to the iBasis IPX network to enable 3G and 4G Roaming services, all provided via redundant, high quality private network connections. Through this agreement, Viettel and its multiple entities across Asia, Africa and America will immediately benefit from the extensive iBasis LTE Signaling footprint of more than 530 mobile networks in 179 countries, comprising 1.3 billion subscribers reached via iBasis direct routes.

“iBasis and Viettel share the same objectives by providing a fast expansion of LTE footprint while consistently delivering high quality of service,” said Mr Phong Doan Dai, Director of Viettel International Business Center. “iBasis has demonstrated dedicated commitment and operational expertise with a fast implementation of services while addressing new technical or operational challenges that may arise. We have a strong partnership with iBasis and our collaboration provides significant growth potential globally.”

The multiservice nature of the iBasis IPX with its rich suite of voice and data services, offers Viettel the complete range of roaming services with guaranteed quality and security. Through its IPX interconnect, iBasis provides multiple services including GRX, covering both 2G/3G and LTE data roaming, as well as the iBasis LTE Signaling Exchange (LSX) service for Diameter signaling. Viettel will also be able to monitor LTE Diameter traffic and check performance of their 3G and 4G data roaming services leveraging iBasis advanced analytics platform, InVision.

“We are honored to serve Viettel and support their highly recognized brand. We are thrilled to be part of their remarkably fast expansion which now reaches over 90 million users in 10 countries,” said Feddo Hazewindus, President and CEO of iBasis. “iBasis and Viettel share the same spirit of partnership to provide fast and strong expansion while consistently delivering high quality of service. In this regard, we are committed to working closely with Viettel to respond to the increased and accelerated subscriber demand for LTE and a broader range of mobile services.”

With 20 years of IP experience as a pioneer in VoIP interoperability, the iBasis network has become the preferred IPX backbone and was voted by the industry as the Best IPX Service Provider at Carriers World Awards 2017. iBasis was also rated Top Tier 1 IPX Vendor by MNOs, according to Rocco’s IPX Vendor Performance Report 2017.

About iBasis

A wholly-owned KPN company, iBasis is a leading IPX Provider for carriers, mobile operators, OTTs and IoT service providers. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of voice services including HD Voice, VoLTE and anti-fraud services. The iBasis multi-service IPX interconnects operators and service providers globally with guaranteed quality and security for the entire mobile service portfolio: SS7 Signaling, GRX and S8, Diameter Signaling, VoLTE Interconnect and Roaming, supporting both the LBO and S8HR models. iBasis’ InVision™ advanced analytics enable operators to monitor and proactively manage the quality of roaming traffic on a global scale. iBasis customers include more than 1,000 operators and service providers, and iBasis’ global IPX reach is unsurpassed due to its Open Peering Policy. For more information, please visit www.ibasis.com.

About Viettel

Viettel is one of the largest telecommunications companies in terms of number of customers and recognized as one of the world's fastest growing telecom operators. The Group's network is featured with 99,500 GSM Stations (2G, 3G and 4G) and over 365,000 km of fiber optical cable. Viettel has a significant presence in 12 countries and a customer base that includes more than 85 million accesses around the world in Asia, Africa and America. The Operator provides trusted international telecom services from core products (International Voice, International Roaming and Wholesale Data) to the most advanced value-added services for Vietnamese carriers, Viettel's affiliates and also international partners. Other than Telecommunications, Viettel also participates in Research and Production of Hi-End Technology and some other categories such as Posts, Construction, Commerce, Importing and Exporting, IDC. For more information, please visit www.international.viettel.vn.