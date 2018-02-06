InFocus and MultiTaction Extend Strategic Relationship to Include Global Sales and Systems Integration

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Integrated Systems Europe -- Stand 2-B60 -- InFocus Corporation (www.infocus.com), a leading provider of display wall solutions for collaboration and learning, today announces an agreement to sell MultiTaction hardware and software worldwide. The MultiTaction products are available immediately in Germany through InFocus subsidiary Vidco and will be available in other countries in coming weeks from InFocus resellers. Award-winning InFocus products such as the ConX Cloud video meeting service and ConX Exec video conferencing software will be offered as options on the MultiTaction platform sold by InFocus. The enhanced partnership follows the August 2017 announcement that MultiTaction would offer touchscreen displays from InFocus for its Canvus and Canvus Connect solutions to enable single, large-screen, hardware and software solutions for visual collaboration.

The InFocus Executive Briefing Center and Training Academy in Frankfurt, Germany, will be updated with this solution in Q1 2018 to provide hands-on demonstrations and technical training to European partners.

MultiTaction, a leading provider of advanced data visualization and collaboration solutions, creates and distributes multi-touch displays and software that enable customers to visualize and manipulate massive amounts of information on a single display surface, from laptops to giant video walls.

“InFocus customers are always at the leading edge of presentation and collaboration technology — from education to public utilities, global manufacturing, healthcare, life sciences, engineering and construction, and military and law enforcement,” said Mark Housley, InFocus CEO. “We are now able to offer MultiTaction solutions running InFocus solutions like ConX Cloud and Canvas on this advanced collaboration platform. The combination is unbeatable.”

“The MultiTaction and InFocus partnership has delivered industry-leading solutions that are available nowhere else,” said Pete Malcolm, MultiTaction CEO. “The expansion of this unique combination allows us to deliver the best solutions to some of the world’s most demanding and exceptional public and private institutions. Our partnership ensures that next-generation collaboration solutions will deliver even more value to our mutual customers.”

MultiTaction’s MT Canvus, MT Canvus Connect, and MT Showcase software, as well as MT Cell multi-touch displays, are available today in Germany exclusively from InFocus subsidiary, Vidco. Vidco provides complete end-to-end design and integration services to deploy and manage collaboration meeting rooms and executive centers.

MultiTaction products will be on display in the InFocus stand at Integrated Systems Europe, 2-B60, from February 6 to 9, 2018.

For more information about InFocus products or to be connected with an InFocus reseller, please visit http://www.infocus.com.

About InFocus Corp.

InFocus makes connecting people and ideas easy, reliable and affordable. The industry leader for more than 30 years, InFocus creates innovative collaboration solutions that support visual teamwork. Its award-winning, integrated services, hardware and software products are employed and trusted by thousands of the most successful businesses, public agencies, and schools around the world. With solutions for conference rooms, huddle rooms, office desktops, control rooms, classrooms, large venues, and people on the move, there is an InFocus product and service for every application. Learn more at www.InFocus.com. Visit the InFocus store at InFocus.com/store. Follow InFocus on social media at http://facebook.com/InFocusCorp, linkedin.com/company/InFocus or http://twitter.com/InFocusCorp.

About MultiTaction

MultiTaction is a leading developer of advanced visualization and collaboration solutions, used by some of the world’s largest corporates, museums, educational establishments and entertainment companies. With solutions deployed in over 50 countries and offices across the United States, Asia and Europe, MultiTaction is a global business celebrating 11 years of growth and success in 2018. www.multitaction.com.