Gryphon Sensors Partners with WhiteFox Defense Technologies on its Skylight® Counter-UAS System

SYRACUSE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gryphon Sensors, a world leader in intelligent drone detection and safe unmanned aircraft system (UAS) airspace integration, is excited to partner with WhiteFox Defense Technologies (WhiteFox), a proven drone analytics and mitigation provider. Under this partnership, Gryphon Sensors is integrating WhiteFox’s non-jamming, non-kinetic mitigation and analysis capabilities with its Skylight system. The resulting RF-based sensor-driven system provides an industry leading unclassified and exportable counter-UAS system.

Gryphon Sensors Skylight employs a suite of radar and multispectral sensors that provide a comprehensive, real time, 3D, low-altitude airspace picture, with superior accuracy and long-range detection performance on small UAS. Adding WhiteFox’s mitigation and analytic capabilities to Skylight creates one of the most technically capable and robust counter-UAS solutions anywhere.

“We are very excited to be partnering with WhiteFox and their industry leading drone mitigation and analysis capabilities,” said Anthony Albanese, president of Gryphon Sensors. “Our companies have similar advanced, agile, rapid development and engineering environments that allow us to stay ahead of the rapidly evolving threat.”

“This powerful counter-UAS partnership will ring loud and clear through the market,” said Luke Fox, CEO, WhiteFox, “Two leaders are combining forces to deliver the very best products and services for the most demanding security and safety teams throughout the world.”

Gryphon Sensors and WhiteFox are both U.S. companies with American developed and supported technologies. The Skylight system is designed, manufactured and supported by Gryphon Sensors in Syracuse, NY. WhiteFox develops its drone defense solutions out of San Luis Obispo, CA.

For more information about Gryphon Sensors and its Skylight system, visit www.gryphonsensors.com. To learn more about WhiteFox and its drone analytics and mitigation technology, visit www.whitefoxdefense.com.

About Gryphon Sensors:

Gryphon Sensors, an SRC Inc company, is a world-leading provider of commercial sensors and systems that detect, track and identify small UAS. Gryphon provides innovative multi-spectral solutions in the drone security and UAS integration markets. Gryphon Sensors provides affordable, best-in-class products and services to the drone security and UAS integration markets. The company is involved in the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) BSNF Pathfinder, FAA Drone Detection Pathfinder, Project UAS Secure Autonomous Flight Environment (U-SAFE) and NASA’s UAS Traffic Management (UTM) program. For more information, visit www.gryphonsensors.com or follow us on Twitter @GryphonSensors.

About WhiteFox Defense Technologies, Inc.:

Headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California, WhiteFox specializes in developing services and solutions to comprehensively detect, identify, and safely mitigate sUAS threats. The company has developed the DroneFox: a drone threat detection, identification, and mitigation device that is comprehensive, intuitive, man-portable, readily integrated, high-performance, low-impact, small footprint, simple to use, and cost-effective. The DroneFox detects drones in an airspace, with a range extending kilometers beyond visual line of sight. A forensic threat analysis is executed on target drones to determine inherent safety risk of the drone and the intent of the pilot using variables such as payload capacity, model, location, pilot’s location, and live video feed, thereby extending the operator’s ability to protect those in harms way from the ground into the airspace above. This defensive counter-sUAS solution is produced in a form factor that is man-portable and easily fixed to a secure location. For more information, visit www.WhiteFoxDefense.com.