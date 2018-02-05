EnzymeWorks, Inc. and Codexis, Inc. Reach a Settlement Agreement

SUZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After nearly two years of litigation, EnzymeWorks, Inc. and Codexis, Inc. have decided to reach a settlement agreement.

All claims against EnzymeWorks’ founder Alex Tao have been dismissed with prejudice. Claims against EnzymeWorks including trade secret misappropriation and breach of contract have been dismissed with prejudice. As for patent infringement, both parties have stipulated to a judgment. For details please see https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170811005520/en/EnzymeWorks-Dr.-Alex-Tao-Respond-Press-Release. Biocatalysis is a relatively new field, and some guidelines are coming up to minimize legal risks and make the technology more attractive for chemical production. Learn more at http://www.enzymeworking.com/index.php?_m=mod_article&_a=article_content&article_id=260.

We greatly appreciate our friends and customers’ trust and support during those difficult times, and especially thank our legal counsel J. James Li and his team at LiLaw Inc. for their professional services, deep experience and dedication.

With the case behind, EnzymeWorks and Alex Tao will continue to improve the biocatalysis technology making it more efficient for green chemical manufacturing. EnzymeWorks develops its own enzymes and processes via retrosynthetic integration with chemical transformations, and is always committed to taking responsibility for IP.

About EnzymeWorks, Inc: EnzymeWorks is a world leader in applying biosynthesis and green chemistry as its core technologies for CROs and CMOs. The company has developed more classes of biocatalysts than any other companies, and also supplies many cofactors including NAD, NADP, UDP-sugars, PLP etc. at large scale. It has also the largest enzyme and fermentation facility including DSP and freeze drying. Its research team has contributed to over 20 books, filed over 100 patents and received numerous honors and awards in biocatalysis and green chemistry. Learn more at www.enzymeworking.com.

About LiLaw Inc: LiLaw Inc. is a dynamic intellectual property, business litigation and employment law firm based in California, USA. Its founder, attorney J. James Li, is a seasoned trial lawyer listed in the National Register's Who's Who in Executives and Professionals with nearly 20 years of experiences in various business legal matters. His vision is to provide high quality and yet affordable legal services to small and midsize companies. Learn more at www.lilaw.us.