TexTrail and Nuera Transport Join Forces to Create the Most Comprehensive and Fastest Growing Trailer Parts Distributor in North America

RICHARDSON, Texas & COOKEVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TexTrail and Nuera Transport are joining forces to create the most comprehensive and fastest growing trailer parts distributor in North America. Using scale and an expanded geographic footprint, the combined company will continue to grow and deliver even greater value and service to customers. Financial terms of the investment were not disclosed.

With 29 locations strategically located across the United States and Canada, the combined company offers the finest selection of trailer parts in North America, including a full line of axles, ball and ball mounts, body and frame, dump bed components, brakes, cargo control, couplers, toolboxes, winches, jacks, hitches, locks and latches, marine, breakaway controllers and tires and wheels.

“ We are committed to providing the best service in the industry. By combining companies, we will be able to offer customers additional products, deeper inventory and the best value in the industry from our 29 warehouse locations,” said Dennis Webster, President of TexTrail, who will lead the combined company. “ Our objective is to help customers build their business by getting them the products they need, when they need them, at competitive prices. We will continue to focus on our customer relationships to earn more of their business.”

“ We see significant opportunities to use our greater scale to enhance service to customers, build out in key markets, and add even more value to our business partners,” said Mike Perna, Nuera President, who will play an active role in the company during the transition. “ This combination creates an industry leader with the most comprehensive suite of products and services.”

About TexTrail

The fastest growing trailer parts distributor in the U.S., TexTrail delivers the best parts at an exceptional value, all across the U.S. With a full line of cargo, utility, boat, and horse and livestock trailer parts in 21 warehouses across 15 states, TexTrail always has ample inventory on hand. For more information, visit http://www.textrail.com.

About Nuera Transport

Since 1981, Nuera Transport has been helping customers that manufacture, sell, and repair trailers succeed. With eight distribution centers strategically located in the United States and Canada, Nuera Transport offers the finest selection of trailer parts in North America. For more information, visit http://www.nuera-transport.com.