GE Signs Digital Contract with Military Sealift Command to Improve Mission Readiness

AUSTIN, Texas & NORFOLK, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As an extension of a current service contract, General Electric (GE) is chosen by the U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command (MSC) for GE’s Predix Asset Performance Management (APM) pilot program onboard two T-AKE replenishment dry cargo ammunition vessels – William McLean (T-AKE 12) and Medgar Evers (T-AKE13) - to improve performance and mission readiness. The MSC is the leading provider of ocean transportation for the U.S. Navy and the Department of Defense - operating approximately 120 ships daily around the globe.

The first phase of the pilot program will see GE deliver the Motor Fleet APM solution that will enable high-speed data sampling to analyze the electrical signature of the critical marine equipment and provide predictive analytics. To do this, GE will build a digital twin, a virtual replica built on the data collected from marine equipment, such as variable frequency drives, propulsion motors, diesel engines and generators.

Powered by Predix, GE’s application development platform for the Industrial Internet, Predix APM will compare the real-time asset performance against its digital twin’s data profile, spotting data variance – often a sign of performance degradation that leads to potential failure – and inform operators to solve the problem before it occurs, increasing asset reliability and availability, and reducing maintenance needs and its associated operational expenditures.

“The pride we derive in serving our armed forces to advance the cause of freedom is held throughout our team,” said John Mansfield, chief digital officer for GE Aviation’s Digital Solutions. “Building on the strong partnership we have with the Military Sealift Command will allow us to continue to share both our physics and digital based capabilities, improving their asset availability, efficiency and operations. We’re taking the field data for each vessel and modeling the overall health of their systems so they can make informed decisions to significantly increase their mission readiness.”

All remote monitoring and diagnostics will be performed in GE’s Power Conversion’s Houston Remote Monitoring & Diagnostic center in collaboration with the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command (SPARWAR) where they will determine asset health and take immediate actions to avoid asset failure.

“Digitalization is an imperative strategy for navies to stay competitive in today’s ever-changing world. With deep marine engineering domain expertise and digital know-how in equal measure, we are proud to work with MSC to bring real and tangible outcome to drive vessel performance and enable them to be always mission-ready,” said Azeez Mohammed, president & CEO, GE’s Power Conversion.

This win was a collaborative effort for GE’s Marine Solutions expertise between GE Power, GE Aviation, GE Global Research, and GE Digital, and represents the best of what each GE business can deliver.

About GE’s Marine Solutions

GE’s Marine Solutions is dedicated to power and propulsion systems for customers in the workboat, merchant, offshore and naval industries. Smart engineering coupled with software analytics, we provide customers with data-driven efficiency. Connecting the physical and digital world, GE helps power, propel, position and predict the marine industry for operational excellence.

About GE Aviation

GE Aviation, an operating unit of General Electric Company (NYSE: GE), is a world-leading provider of commercial and military jet engines, and avionics, digital solutions and electrical power systems for aircraft. GE is the world's Digital Industrial Company, transforming industry with software-defined machines and solutions that are connected, responsive and predictive. With people, services, technology and scale, GE delivers better outcomes for customers by speaking the language of industry. Learn more at geaviation.com/digital, twitter @GEAviation

About GE Power

GE Power is a world leader in power generation with deep domain expertise to help Customers deliver electricity from a wide spectrum of fuel sources. We are transforming the electricity industry with the digital power plant, the world’s largest and most efficient gas turbine, full balance of plant, upgrade and service solutions as well as our data-leveraging software. Our innovative technologies and digital offerings help make power more affordable, reliable, accessible and sustainable. For more information, visit www.gepower.com. Follow GE Power on Twitter @GE_Power and on LinkedIn at GE Power.