Securus Goes Live with Another Deployment of Its Wireless Containment Solution

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Securus Technologies, a leading provider of technology-enabled solutions for public safety, law enforcement, investigations, corrections and government payment services announces that it is helping yet another corrections agency manage its contraband cell phone issues.

Recent data from across the country shows significant increases in crimes and violence coordinated from prisons and jails using contraband cellphones.

The Securus Wireless Containment Solution (WCS) is a private cellular network operated within a prison or jail that prevents communications from contraband cellphones. This controlled network denies all unauthorized cell phones access to any commercial mobile network, giving corrections agencies’ administration and security staff control over potential crimes and violence conducted by, and sometimes on, their inmates and others.

With this latest deployment, Securus’ Wireless Containment Solution is now operational at its 11th correctional facility in one of the most challenging of all sites, a jail in Louisiana. Using a state-of-the-art technology solution and software-defined radio technology with tightly controlled RF distribution techniques, Securus and its valued partner Vanu, Inc. deployed its Spectrum Shield cellular suppression technology. Andrew Beard, Vanu CEO, stated, “ Vanu has been committed to making a difference in developing a solution to prevent and to manage illicit cell phone use in correctional facilities. Although this was a challenging facility, our multi-standard software defined radio technology has been built for such environments. Working with the Securus team to deliver this solution has been a pleasure.”

Securus is providing a system and capability that no other Parrish or County in the nation has or maybe even thought was possible. It is the only available solution that is greatly enhancing the safety of correctional officers and the public by effectively controlling and managing contraband cell phones used illegally by inmates.

Securus has invested over $40 million in its Wireless Containment Solution to date and will continue to develop the latest proven solutions to ensure that Securus is the most effective corrections partner to control and eventually eradicate contraband cellphones from the nation’s correctional facilities.

ABOUT SECURUS TECHNOLOGIES

Headquartered in Carrollton, Texas, and serving more than 3,500 public safety, law enforcement and corrections agencies and over 1,200,000 inmates across North America, Securus Technologies is committed to serve and connect by providing emergency response, incident management, public information, investigation, biometric analysis, communication, information management, inmate self-service, monitoring products and services, and government payment services in order to help our customers with solutions to their problems and to make our world a safer place to live for all of us. Securus Technologies focuses on connecting what matters®. To learn more about our full suite of technology enabled solutions, please visit SecurusTechnologies.com.