Cumberland Consulting Group Announces Diamond Life Sciences Industry Track Sponsorship of Model N Rainmaker 2018

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cumberland Consulting Group, a leading healthcare consulting and services firm, has signed on as the Diamond Life Sciences Industry Track sponsor at Model N Rainmaker 2018, the leading revenue management conference for pharmaceutical and life sciences professionals, which will take place Feb. 12—14 at the Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, Calif.

Rainmaker 2018 will focus on the theme of Digital Reinvention and will bring together 500 industry experts to explore topics ranging from price transparency to global market access and regulatory changes. Attendees will choose from a compelling range of sessions related to revenue management to discuss best practices and solutions to address key challenges.

Cumberland will play a critical role in the conference’s educational content by kicking off the Life Sciences Industry Track with a panel discussion on “Overcoming Operational Challenges Limiting Digital Innovation in Outcomes-Based Contracting” on Tuesday, Feb. 13, at 1 p.m. PT. This session will highlight the operational challenges pharmaceutical manufacturers face in executing outcomes-based contracts and will share novel approaches some manufacturers are taking to overcome these challenges.

“We value our partnership with Model N and are proud to sponsor the Life Sciences Industry Track for Rainmaker 2018,” said Jeff Lee, Managing Partner of Cumberland’s Life Sciences Division. “We look forward to contributing to key discussions around how pharma manufacturers can evolve to use innovative digital tools to meet the demands of value-based payment models while growing their businesses at the same time.”

Cumberland representatives will serve as emcees, introducing all speakers and sessions for the Life Sciences Industry Track. In addition, Cumberland consultants will participate in hands-on working sessions on a variety of topics in the conference’s Life Sciences User Track.

For more information about Model N Rainmaker 2018, please visit wwww.modeln.com/rainmaker.

About Cumberland Consulting Group

Founded in 2004, Cumberland Consulting Group is a leading healthcare consulting firm that helps some of the nation’s largest payer, provider and life sciences organizations implement and optimize technologies to maximize operational efficiency. We offer our clients comprehensive consulting services with a focus on strategic advisory, implementation, optimization and outsourcing. For more information, visit www.cumberlandcg.com or follow us on Twitter at @CumberlandCG.

About Model N

Model N is the leader in revenue management solutions. Driving mission-critical business processes such as configure, price and quote (CPQ), contract and rebate management, business intelligence, and regulatory compliance, Model N solutions transform the revenue lifecycle from a series of disjointed operations into a strategic end-to-end process. With deep industry expertise, Model N supports the complex business needs of the world’s leading brands in life sciences, technology and manufacturing across more than 120 countries, including Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Boston Scientific, Novartis and Microchip Technology. For more information, visit www.modeln.com. Model N® is the registered trademark of Model N, Inc. Any other company names mentioned are the property of their respective owners and are mentioned for identification purposes only.