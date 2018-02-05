Viacom Strikes Wide-Ranging Mobile Streaming Deal with Telefónica across Latin America

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viacom has announced it has closed a deal with Telefónica to make a wide range of its TV channels and content available for streaming by subscribers of the Movistar Play platform in Latin America.

Under the terms of the agreement, the first of its kind to be closed by Telefónica for its mobile and broadband subscribers, Movistar Play will carry live feeds of MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., Comedy Central and Paramount Channel TV channels in the region beginning in the first semester of 2018.

A selection of Viacom’s mobile streaming apps – MTV Play, Nickelodeon Play, Comedy Central Play and Noggin – will also be available to Movistar Play subscribers, together with a broad range of content from the company’s brands that will be accessible on an on-demand basis through the platform.

This extends an existing carriage deal for VIMN’s linear channels and VOD content already available on Telefónica’s pay TV services throughout the region.

Rita Herring, Senior Vice President, Content Distribution, who brokered the deal on behalf of Viacom’s Americas division, commented: “Mobile streaming is growing in popularity across Latin America – to stay in touch with our young audiences we need our brands and content to be everywhere they are. We are very happy to extend our deal with Telefónica and add our channels, our content and our mobile products to their successful mobile TV offer through Movistar Play.”

Paula Figueroa, Director of Telefónica’s LatAm Video Unit, added “this new deal with Viacom will allow us to add its content to the selection of live channels available on Movistar Play, particularly Nickelodeon, MTV, Paramount and Comedy Central. As such, Movistar Play continues developing its offer of unmatchable content, which brings the best combination of high quality on-demand content with the best live programming to all screens in the region.”

The deal represents a global first for Viacom – the first deal of this kind struck directly with a mobile carrier to carry all its international flagship TV channels, as well as a selection of its mobile streaming apps and its VOD content.

About VIMN Americas:

Viacom International Media Networks Americas, a unit of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA), owns and operates the company’s portfolio of entertainment brands, which include MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., Comedy Central, Paramount Channel, VH1, Telefe and their respective properties in Latin America (including Brazil). Additionally, the portfolio includes Tr3 in the US, which targets a broad US Hispanic audience, and VIMN’s programming partnerships in Canada with Corus Entertainment for Nickelodeon and Bell Media for MTV and Comedy Central. VIMN Americas also holds a majority stake in Porta dos Fundos, one of the main comedy content creators in Brazil. The company’s multiplatform business includes the mobile apps MTV Play, Nick Play, Comedy Central Play, Mi Telefe and Telefe Noticias; on-demand products, Nick First and My Nick Jr., and the SVOD product, Noggin, in addition to multiple web sites.

About Telefónica:

Telefónica is one of the largest telecommunications companies in the world by market capitalization and number of customers with a comprehensive offering and quality of connectivity that is delivered over world class fixed, mobile and broadband networks. As a growing company it prides itself on providing a differential experience based both on its corporate values and a public position that defends customer interests. Present in 20 countries and with almost 344 million accesses around the world. Telefónica has a strong presence in Spain, Europe and Latin America, where the company focuses an important part of its growth strategy.