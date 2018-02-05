Tessco Elevated to Authorized Distributor with Sierra Wireless

HUNT VALLEY, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS), a value-added distributor at the forefront of the wireless industry, today announced its elevation from a Premier Partner of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR)(TSX:SW) to an Authorized Distributor of their AirLink® networking solutions.

Sierra Wireless is the leading provider of fully integrated device-to-cloud solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT). The company’s AirLink® solutions enable customers to connect remote assets, branch offices and fleets to the enterprise network. With this new partnership, Tessco can now buy directly from Sierra Wireless and is authorized to distribute AirLink networking solutions, including cellular routers, gateways, and management and security systems, through its network of thousands of resellers across North America. This new distribution relationship, in conjunction with Tessco’s strong inventory position in AirLink products, will enable Tessco to effectively and efficiently serve its nationwide network of resellers at the most competitive pricing in the market.

“The Internet of Things (IoT) is one of the largest drivers behind the need for new wireless infrastructure, and connected devices are transforming the way organizations do business,” said Charles Kriete, Tessco’s Senior Vice President of Commercial Sales, Product Marketing, and Supply Chain. “Tessco is eager to work with Sierra Wireless to provide our partners with cellular networking solutions that will revolutionize the way their customers connect critical infrastructure, manage systems and services, and access data that is vital to their success.”

“Enterprises have an ever-increasing need for reliable wireless solutions to connect infrastructure, critical assets, mobile workforces and branch offices,” said Marc Osgoodby, Vice President, Worldwide Sales, Enterprise Solutions Business Unit, Sierra Wireless. “The agreement with Tessco offers end customers the ability to purchase these solutions through their existing Tessco partners and receive the same level of service and support they have come to expect from Tessco’s distribution network.”

About Tessco

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TESS) is a value-added technology distributor, manufacturer, and solutions provider serving commercial and retail customers in the wireless infrastructure and mobile device accessories markets. The company was founded more than 30 years ago with a commitment to deliver industry-leading products, knowledge, solutions, and customer service. Tessco supplies more than 50,000 products from 400 of the industry’s top manufacturers in mobile communications, Wi-Fi, Internet of Things (IoT), wireless backhaul, and more. Tessco is a single source for outstanding customer experience, expert knowledge, and complete end-to-end solutions for the wireless industry.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) is an IoT pioneer, empowering businesses and industries to transform and thrive in the connected economy. Customers Start with Sierra because we offer a device to cloud solution, comprised of embedded and networking solutions seamlessly integrated with our secure cloud and connectivity services. OEMs and enterprises worldwide rely on our expertise in delivering fully integrated solutions to reduce complexity, turn data into intelligence and get their connected products and services to market faster. Sierra Wireless has 1,400 employees globally and operates R&D centers in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.sierrawireless.com.