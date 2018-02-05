My Alarm Center Partners with ROAR for Good to Expand Its Mission

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--My Alarm Center (“MAC”) today announced that it is partnering with ROAR for Good, a Philadelphia startup and Certified B Corporation®. Their wearable safety accessory, Athena, is designed to connect users with their loved ones when they need them most. At the touch of a button, Athena shares the user’s location with their trusted network of friends & family via mobile SMS alerts. In addition, ROAR for Good gives back a portion of the proceeds of every device sold to organizations that have been shown to increase empathy and reduce violence.

The multifaceted program involves MAC purchasing and providing Athena devices for members of its field based sales force. Additionally, MAC has purchased and donated a number of devices to the Covenant House Pennsylvania, which intends to use the devices for its employees, who are regularly out on the streets serving homeless youth throughout Pennsylvania. MAC has supported Covenant House for years through donations and participation in their Sleep Out Programs to raise money and awareness for homeless youth. It is the largest privately-funded agency in the Americas providing food, shelter, immediate crisis care, and essential services to homeless youth in 31 cities in 6 countries.

MAC has a rich history in the home security and automation industry protecting homes and families for almost two decades with its state-of-the-art systems, and best in class customer service.

“We are so excited to be working with ROAR for Good”, said Amy Kothari, President and CEO of MAC. She continued, “We feel the organizations have such amazing synergy and are excited to work with them to help make lasting positive changes in the communities we both serve, not only for our customers but also for our employees.”

Yasmine Mustafa, CEO & Co-Founder of ROAR for Good, stated, “We are delighted with our partnership with My Alarm Center. They place tremendous value on making our communities safer and that is at the core of what we do and strive for everyday.”

Athena, a wearable safety accessory, is the first product from ROAR for Good. It is designed to connect users with loved ones when they need them most and currently has two modes:

SilentROAR™: SMS alerts with the user’s location are sent to emergency contacts. Activate by pressing Athena’s button 3 times.

Alarm Mode: A 95+ dB alarm is emitted and SMS alerts with the user’s location are sent to contacts. Activate by pressing & holding Athena’s button for 3 seconds or more. More information can be found here.

