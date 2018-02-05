Partnership Brings Focus on Cyber Security Solutions to Texas Hospitals

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Texas Hospital Association announced its newest partnership with Clearwater Compliance, a top-ranked, award-winning healthcare cyber risk management and regulatory compliance solutions company. The endorsement follows an extensive due diligence analysis with Texas hospital leaders closely examining Clearwater’s operations and services.

THA represents more than 85 percent of the state's acute-care hospitals and health care systems, which collectively employ more than 365,000 healthcare professionals statewide. The partnership will enable the THA’s member hospitals and health systems to advance cyber risk management best practices and respond more strategically to cyber threats. Clearwater Compliance’s services include comprehensive risk assessments, assistance with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office for Civil Rights investigations and audits, ongoing education and expert consulting services to meet member hospitals’ regulatory and risk management goals.

“As we’ve learned over the last year, hospitals and medical devices in the United States are extremely vulnerable to cyberattacks. This threat represents what could be a significant and destructive result on operations and financial health of our hospitals, but more importantly, the health care quality our patients depend on,” said Ted Shaw, THA president/ CEO. “By partnering with Clearwater Compliance, Texas hospitals have a strong ally to help protect against today’s evolving cyberthreats.”

Clearwater’s solutions are exclusively endorsed by the American Hospital Association and multiple state hospital associations. The company has a proven track record for helping hospitals and health systems of all sizes — including over 40 of the top Integrated Delivery Networks in the country — with today’s evolving risks. Clearwater’s comprehensive portfolio of state hospital association endorsements now includes close to 800 hospitals. Clearwater offers both cybersecurity software as well as professional services, helping its clients not only defend against current cyberthreats but also helping them to build self-sufficiency to defend against future threats.

“We are honored to earn the Texas Hospital Association’s trust and confidence,” said Barry Mathis, senior vice president and chief business development officer, Clearwater Compliance. “We show outcomes and results and see firsthand how we are improving the lives of our customers. We will help Texas hospitals better identify and manage cyber risks to ensure access to timely, quality care.”

About Clearwater Compliance

Clearwater Compliance, LLC is a top-ranked, award-winning healthcare cyber risk management and regulatory compliance company. As the leading strategic partner to hospitals & health systems, its mission is to assist in successfully managing healthcare’s evolving cybersecurity risks, compliance requirements and, ultimately, ensure patient safety. A 2017 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company, the 2018 Best in KLAS winner in Cybersecurity Advisory Services, exclusively endorsed by the American Hospital Association as well as numerous State Hospital Associations, Clearwater solutions have been deployed within hundreds of hospitals and health systems, Fortune 100 organizations and federal government institutions. More information about Clearwater Compliance is at http://www.Clearwatercompliance.com.

About Texas Hospital Association

Founded in 1930, the Texas Hospital Association is the leadership organization and principal advocate for the state’s hospitals and health care systems. Based in Austin, THA enhances its members’ abilities to improve accessibility, quality and cost-effectiveness of health care for all Texans. One of the largest hospital associations in the country, THA represents more than 85 percent of the state’s acute-care hospitals and healthcare systems, which employ more than 365,000 healthcare professionals statewide.