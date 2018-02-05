NTT DATA and Oracle Insurance to Offer End-to-End Solution for Government Payers and Health Plans

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NTT DATA Services, a recognized leader in global technology services and a Platinum Cloud Standard member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced a new end-to-end solution in collaboration with Oracle Insurance designed to improve operational efficiencies for government payers and health plans.

The new payment and benefits solution will manage all aspects of health insurance membership, claims payment and benefits operations. The flexibility and scalability it affords will help to lower administrative costs and streamline processes for both government payers and health plans.

“Oracle is a long-term partner of ours and their end-to-end technology is a preferred platform for health insurance plans in the international market,” said Dan Allison, president, healthcare and life sciences, NTT DATA Services. “This new offering will feature a flexible, open architecture. This will allow our current and future clients to provide innovative, market-specific solutions in the ever-evolving health insurance arena.”

Customers will be able to use the solution for enrollment, premium calculation, claims processing, capitation, benefits adjudication and billing. The solution can be deployed on premise and in a securely-featured private cloud and supports compliance and regulatory demands.

“Pairing NTT DATA Services’ broad expertise in the health plan industry with our proven insurance solutions offers payers and health plans the opportunity to reduce complexity, risk and cost,” said Dave Shively, general manager, Oracle Insurance. “Our collaborative product development will also enable our clients to bring new products to market faster in support of the members they serve.”

Additional benefits customers can experience include:

Scalability for tens of millions of citizens or members

Customization for policy nuances, including disability programs and veterans benefit programs

Opportunity to leverage Oracle’s global technology talent pool

Reduction in risk with modern, modular commercial off-the-shelf software (COTS)

Seamless, whole-government approach

Option of a Build-Operate-Transfer model or a fully-supported model

360-degree approach to customer and provider experience

Omni-channel capabilities, which broaden reach and accessibility for all stakeholders

Proven global collaboration between Oracle and NTT DATA Services



