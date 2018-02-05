Karisma Hotels & Resorts and Viacom International Media Announce Spring/Summer 2019 Opening of Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Karisma Hotels & Resorts and Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN) a division of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB and VIA), are pleased to announce a Spring/Summer 2019 opening of Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya. Representing Mexico’s first and only Gourmet Inclusive® Nickelodeon resort, the property marks the second within the luxurious collection of five-star experiential resorts, following the award-winning Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana. Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya further reimagines the art of hospitality to deliver non-stop fun and entertainment for discerning guests, with one of the destination’s largest water attractions, every suite offering ocean views and private swim-ups, memorable character experiences, and world-class cuisine as a part of Karisma’s renowned Gourmet Inclusive® Experience.

Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya will offer 276 oceanfront swim-up Pad Suites and Flat Suites, plus four sprawling Nickelodeon-themed signature Penthouses perched on the top floor of two modern six-story buildings. The playful and stylish Penthouses are being designed in accordance with favorite Nickelodeon content and characters including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and SpongeBob SquarePants. All four Penthouses boast infinity pool swim-up access and sky-high oceanfront views of the property’s secluded white sand beach along the Caribbean Sea.

The epicenter of the property’s exceptional entertainment is Aqua Nick, affording nearly 500,000 square feet of family fun with activities for everyone including a lazy river, waterslides, a splash park, an interactive water playground for toddlers, and mini relaxation pools. On-site lockers, bathrooms, showers and towel service ensure every comfort is met. Aqua Nick will also feature exciting culinary options to suit every taste.

At Nickelodeon Place™ in the heart of Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya, guests of all ages will be entertained with whimsical touches, delightful surprises, and areas to meet and mingle with favorite Nickelodeon characters such as Dora the Explorer, SpongeBob SquarePants and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Within Nickelodeon Place™ is Club Nick, a hangout for kids; Plaza Orange, for music, games and tropical fun; and Mainstage, a theater for hosting an array of immersive entertainment experiences. Other standout resort amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center and tranquil spas that beckon relaxation, featuring kids’ treatments, individual suites, couple’s suites, a luxurious bridal suite, and outdoor treatment areas for al fresco pampering.

“We are delighted to continue our successful partnership with Karisma Hotels & Resorts and open this incredible resort along a stunning stretch of white sand beach, providing guests with an authentic vacation experience centered on five-star luxury, playfulness and the warm hospitality that makes Mexico such a beloved destination,” said Gerald Raines, Senior Vice President, Location Based Experiences for Viacom International Media Networks. “With Viacom Global Insights reporting that 70% of kids find family time one of the most important sources of happiness, we’re excited to offer a fun destination that gives them a world-class family experience they won’t ever forget.”

Armando Chomat, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer of Karisma Hotels & Resorts added, “Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya is destined to become a new favorite vacation spot for guests of all ages. The resort represents our 10th property in the Riviera Maya; it’s a significant and exciting milestone in our portfolio, and it is an honor to be doing it with a renowned partner like Viacom. With Aqua Nick, top-notch gourmet cuisine, and all oceanfront swim-up suites, this property will take vacationing to the next level.”

Under Karisma’s industry-leading Gourmet Inclusive® Experience, world-class food and beverages will be served at six distinct restaurants with options for every taste, from the seafront Yacht Club to an authentic Mexican cantina at Espadin. The Bikini Bottom gourmet corner is ideal for a fast-casual midday meal or snack. Much of the resort’s organic produce will be sourced directly from Karisma’s 76,000-square-foot Greenhouse located next door at El Dorado Royale Riviera Maya, a Spa Resort by Karisma.

Sommeliers and expert mixologists will craft delectable libations at four bars on property, including The Bar, Bikini Bottom Bar, and two swim-up bars. The lively Lobby Lounge will be a family-centric hub that features music, entertainment, and broadcasts of live sporting events, within a fun and sociable atmosphere.

Casual luxury defines the design of Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya, brought to life with an open layout, custom artwork, and upscale contemporary décor with a whimsical bent. A grand lobby, striking culinary venues, and the two sleek six-story buildings are set between an oasis of lush palm trees and an indigenous mangrove environment that will be lovingly maintained as an authentic touchpoint to the destination.

Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya will offer an unforgettable getaway for Nickelodeon fans and luxe resort lovers alike. Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya is scheduled to open in Spring/Summer 2019. For more information and property updates, follow along at www.nickresortrivieramaya.com.

About Karisma Hotels & Resorts

Karisma Hotels & Resorts, an award-winning luxury hotel collection which owns and manages properties in Latin America, the Caribbean and Europe, comprises an impressive portfolio including El Dorado Spa Resorts by Karisma; Azul Beach Resorts by Karisma; Generations Resorts by Karisma; Karisma Villas; Allure Hotels by Karisma; Hidden Beach Resort by Karisma; Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts; Margaritaville, All Inclusive Beach Resorts by Karisma; Sensatori Resorts; Sensimar Resorts; and Karisma Hotels Adriatic. Properties have been honored with the industry’s top accolades including Conde Nast Traveler’s “Top 100 Hotels in the World,” Conde Nast Traveler’s “Top 30 Hotels in Cancun,” TripAdvisor® Traveler’s Choice “Best Hotels for Romance,” and AAA’s “Five Diamond Award” and “Four Diamond Award.” Karisma has received worldwide recognition for its creative approach to hospitality management and product innovations. For reservations and a full list of Karisma properties, please visit www.karismahotels.com.

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 38th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The company includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, recreation, books and feature films. Nickelodeon’s U.S. television network is seen in more than 90 million households and has been the number-one-rated kids’ basic cable network for 22 consecutive years. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA, VIAB).

About VIMN

Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN), a unit of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA), is comprised of many of the world's most popular multimedia entertainment brands including Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., Paramount Channel, Spike and a growing number of flagship local networks such as Channel 5 in the UK, Telefe in Argentina and COLORS in India.

Viacom branded networks reach almost 4 billion cumulative subscribers in more than 180 countries and territories via some 270 locally programmed and operated TV channels in more than 40 languages. It also owns many digital media and mobile TV properties.