Willdan Selected for Expanded Data Centers Offering

ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLDN) announced today that ComEd has selected Willdan to implement its expanded energy-efficient data centers offering. The one-year contract with three option years aims to deliver 174,000 MWh of energy savings over the next four years.

The ComEd® Energy Efficiency Program originally awarded Willdan the data centers offering on a pilot basis in 2011 and selected Willdan to implement the full offering in 2012. Since the offering’s inception, Willdan has delivered 111,000 MWh of savings over the same period.

“Over the past five years, Willdan has built trusted relationships with the data center community in the ComEd territory that have translated into the implementation of over 70 projects, with a high customer retention rate,” said Milos Stefanovic, ComEd Data Center program manager. “Together with Willdan, we will bring world-class, innovative energy-saving technologies and strategies to our data center customers.”

“We thank ComEd for once again entrusting this key offering to Willdan,” said Tom Brisbin, CEO of Willdan. “We’ve grown this offering from its pilot to its current scope, increasing our savings goals by four-fold while delivering excellent customer service and electric savings. We are excited to introduce a new, tiered incentive structure that we believe will drive further adoption and installation of emerging energy-saving technologies among ComEd’s data center customers.”

About Willdan

Willdan provides professional consulting and technical services to utilities, public agencies and private industry throughout the United States. The Company's service offerings span a broad set of complementary disciplines that include energy efficiency and sustainability, engineering and planning, financial and economic consulting, and national preparedness. Willdan provides integrated technical solutions to extend the reach and resources of its clients, and provides all services through its subsidiaries specialized in each segment. For additional information, visit Willdan's website at www.willdan.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

