Orangewood Partners and ABDD Capital Acquire 24 Taco Bell Stores in Greater Louisville, Kentucky Market

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orangewood Partners ("Orangewood") and ABDD Capital (“ABDD”) today announced they have formed a partnership and have acquired 24 Taco Bell Stores in the Greater Louisville, KY market. Financial Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2009 and led by Judd and Erica Wishnow, ABDD currently operates 86 quick service restaurants in the United States. Under the partnership, ABDD’s management team will operate the stores. Orangewood and ABDD also intend to open new stores in existing markets and acquire additional stores in other markets.

Judd and Erica Wishnow, co-Founders of ABDD, stated, “We are thrilled to enter the Louisville market, which has deep ties to YUM! and Taco Bell. This is a high-quality portfolio of Taco Bell stores that has a fantastic team in place with a long track record of success, and we plan to deliver best-in-class service and true value to our customers for many years to come. We look forward to working with Orangewood to capture the tremendous opportunities ahead.”

Alan Goldfarb, Founder and Managing Partner of Orangewood added, “For nearly a decade, Judd and Erica have demonstrated the ability to successfully acquire and efficiently operate restaurants, and we are excited to partner with them and the entire ABDD team to grow the business. We are also excited to work with Taco Bell - a great company and an incredibly strong brand that has broad appeal and a very loyal customer base.”

Ropes & Gray LLP, Thompson Hine LLP, Fried, Frank Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP and Paris Ackerman LLP provided legal advice on this transaction.

About ABDD

Judd and Erica Wishnow Co-Founded ABDD Capital in 2009. The Company focuses on generating stable and consistent returns through the acquisition, development and operation of Quick Service Restaurants (“QSR”). ABDD Capital’s current QSR portfolio includes 86 Dunkin’ Donuts and Taco Bell locations in New York, New Jersey, Arizona and Kentucky.

About Orangewood

Orangewood Partners (“Orangewood”) is a New York-based private investment firm that pursues equity and credit investments in both public and private companies. Orangewood takes a long-term approach and invests in companies with great management teams and sustainable growth characteristics. The firm seeks to partner with businesses to help provide them the additional capital, resources, and operational capabilities and expertise to generate long-term performance. Orangewood was founded in 2015 by Alan Goldfarb, former Managing Director of Special Situations at Senator Investment Group and former Principal at The Carlyle Group. For more information, please visit www.orangewoodpartners.com.