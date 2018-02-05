Stratasys Teams with Dassault Systèmes and Industry Visionary Easton LaChappelle for Major 3D Printing, Prosthetics Initiative

MINNEAPOLIS & REHOVOT, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS), a global leader in applied additive technology solutions, today announced the company is teaming with Dassault Systèmes and industry innovator Easton LaChappelle to power a transformational new initiative - Unlimited Tomorrow. Unveiled at SOLIDWORKS World 2018, Stratasys will become the exclusive provider of 3D printing technology for the initiative and organization -- ushering in a new age of custom-designed, low-cost, highly functional arms for those who need them most. Unlimited Tomorrow will fully collaborate with Stratasys on research, development and production of these prosthetics – reinforcing the company’s current and evolving investments in corporate social responsibility.

Traditional prosthetic models are often heavy, cumbersome and expensive – costing recipients a minimum of $20,000 per device to upwards of $100,000. The decision to spend this on children is further complicated because many quickly outgrow models and thus require entirely new devices. Unlimited Tomorrow re-thinks the way artificial limbs are made by targeting common pain points of customization, weight and cost.

Placing the recipient first, the organization builds intuitive, scalable models to engineer custom devices from start to finish. Revolutionizing the process/supply chain, Unlimited Tomorrow also taps into digital, scanning and 3D printing technologies to streamline development and reduce multiple fittings – minimizing the impact to each patient.

“Unlimited Tomorrow is driven by enabling the possible, with unique thinking that results in absolutely incredible ideas. Our intent is always ‘user-first’, meaning the technology serves needs of patients from the outset – and it’s all driven by the most advanced technology,” said Easton LaChappelle, Founder of Unlimited Tomorrow. “We are honored to have Stratasys and Dassault Systèmes join our growing enterprise coalition, further empowering us to change the paradigm for personalized, 3D printed prosthetics and accelerate our-go-to market.”

Core to the announcement is the selection of Stratasys and Dassault Systèmes as the program’s dedicated 3D printing and CAD/CAE suppliers. Stratasys’ exclusive cooperation provides Unlimited Tomorrow with the development and production of the prosthetics through the company’s PolyJet expert team, as well as Stratasys Direct Manufacturing. Capitalizing on Stratasys’ 3D printing solutions for healthcare, Unlimited Tomorrow accesses best-in-class 3D printing know-how and materials to engineer sturdy, functional, and aesthetically-pleasing devices. Backed by unique levels of realism, Stratasys solutions are perfectly suited to match prosthetic to patient for maximum personalization.

“We view 3D printing as a catalyst for healthcare innovation to enable better patient care, streamline procedures, and improve learning. One of the most visible impacts is in creation of prosthetics. That’s why a main component of our Corporate Social Responsibility program is focused on accessibility of devices – driving true change, improving quality-of-life, and advancing recipients’ self-esteem,” said Arita Mattsoff, Vice President, Corporate Social Responsibility at Stratasys. “Unlimited Tomorrow is bettering the lives of children worldwide with practical and affordable custom-fit devices. We’re proud to team with long-time partner Dassault Systèmes and Unlimited Tomorrow - bringing the technology and know-how to create the best artificial limbs.”

With Dassault Systèmes’ SOLIDWORKS applications, Unlimited Tomorrow leverages the ultimate 3D design and engineering portfolio to facilitate an integrated design-to-creation process and bring innovations to market faster. The software permits a high degree of collaboration and idea-sharing for rapidly-made and more cost-effective devices for recipients.

“In this highly competitive market, true industry leaders encourage efficiency and creativity across all aspects of their operations – particularly in design, manufacturing and product development. Time and again, SOLIDWORKS is the go-to portfolio of applications that makes real innovation possible,” said Suchit Jain, Vice President, Strategy & Business Development, SOLIDWORKS, Dassault Systèmes. “It’s very rewarding to align with Stratasys to advance Unlimited Tomorrow’s global initiative.”

In keeping with Unlimited Tomorrow’s promise to empower people, the organization has chosen Indiegogo’s platform for current equity fundraising efforts. Notes Jonathan Cohen, Chief Enterprise Solutions Officer at Indiegogo: "We applaud Unlimited Tomorrow for their commitment to listen to the 'crowd' in crowdfunding for their latest innovation. Indiegogo's Enterprise offering will allow Unlimited Tomorrow to capture interest and validation while receiving investment from consumers.”

Stratasys announced the relationship with Unlimited Tomorrow at a press conference today during SOLIDWORKS World 2018 in Los Angeles, Calif. To learn more, visit Stratasys at Booth No. 701. Find out how to get involved with the Unlimited Tomorrow initiative fueled by Indiegogo by clicking here.

About Stratasys

Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) is a global leader in applied additive technology solutions for industries including Aerospace, Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Products and Education. For nearly 30 years, a deep and ongoing focus on customers’ business requirements has fueled purposeful innovations—1,200 granted and pending additive technology patents to date—that create new value across product lifecycle processes, from design prototypes to manufacturing tools and final production parts. The Stratasys 3D printing ecosystem of solutions and expertise—advanced materials; software with voxel level control; precise, repeatable and reliable FDM and PolyJet 3D printers; application-based expert services; on-demand parts and industry-defining partnerships—works to ensure seamless integration into each customer’s evolving workflow. Fulfilling the real-world potential of additive, Stratasys delivers breakthrough industry-specific applications that accelerate business processes, optimize value chains and drive business performance improvements for thousands of future-ready leaders around the world.

Corporate Headquarters: Minneapolis, Minnesota and Rehovot, Israel.

Online at: www.stratasys.com, http://blog.stratasys.com and LinkedIn.

About Unlimited Tomorrow

Unlimited Tomorrow, an advanced manufacturing company, provides amputees next-generation affordable artificial limbs. Its world-leading solution is an intuitive scalable platform to create custom devices from start to finish. By combining 3D scanning, 3D printing, and machine learning, Unlimited Tomorrow is putting artificial limbs affordably within in reach of the millions who need them.

