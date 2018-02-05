Armstrong Flooring Advances Growth Strategy with Strengthened Distributor Partnerships

LANCASTER, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) is empowering its distributors with increased responsibility for marketing, merchandising and sales of its residential flooring products, and is focusing resources to drive growth with national retail and commercial customers.

“Since we launched Armstrong Flooring as an independent company in 2016, one of our core objectives has been winning with distribution – to grow sales and market share by rebuilding and leveraging our distributor relationships,” said Armstrong Flooring President and CEO Don Maier. “We’ve made tremendous progress to further enhance these partnerships, and we are confident that we are working with distributors who can most effectively advance our growth strategy.”

“This transition marks the next step in that evolution. Shifting elements of our residential marketing and merchandising responsibilities to our distributors is intended to increase efficiency, move decision-making closer to the customer, and improve speed-to-market,” Mr. Maier said. “As distributors take on additional responsibilities, we plan to increase investments in national retail and commercial accounts, specifiers, architects, designers and contractors.”

Additionally, Joe Bondi resigned from his role as Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer, effective February 1, 2018. He will continue working with Armstrong Flooring through May 31, 2018, focused on executing this strategic transition and other projects. He will continue to report to Mr. Maier.

“Joe has provided valuable leadership as we established Armstrong Flooring as an independent company,” Mr. Maier said. “He has been instrumental in developing initiatives to strengthen our brand, our commitment to innovation, and our customer focus. We look forward to his continued insights during this transition.”

