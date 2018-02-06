The Industrial Internet Consortium and Plattform Industrie 4.0 Publish Architecture Alignment and Interoperability White Paper

NEEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Industrial Internet Consortium® (IIC™) and Plattform Industrie 4.0 announced the publication of a joint whitepaper − Architecture Alignment and Interoperability – which details the mapping and alignment between the two leading industrial internet of things (IIoT) reference architecture models, the Industrial Internet Reference Architecture (IIRA) and the Reference Architecture Model for Industrie 4.0 (RAMI 4.0), published by the two organizations respectively.

The white paper documents the highly complementary nature of the two reference architectures. The IIRA looks at IIoT across industries, stressing cross-industry commonality and interoperability, while RAMI 4.0 focuses on manufacturing and related value-chain lifecycles. It is important and valuable for IIRA and RAMI 4.0 to enable interoperability among IIoT systems that are built based on these reference architectures.

“In a connected world with a network of IIoT applications, interoperability and standardization, including the lingua franca of machine2machine communication, is imperative. I am happy to see that our efforts to lead IIoT architectures IIRA and RAMI 4.0 to work in concert have been fruitful,” said Dr. Tanja Rueckert, President IoT & Digital Supply Chain, SAP, and Chair of the IIC Steering Committee.

“The similarities of concepts, methods and models for developing concrete architectures in IIRA and RAMI 4.0 can be mapped to each other well, despite each being based on different architecture framework standards,” said Dr. Shi-Wan Lin, CEO & Co-Founder, Thingswise, LLC and Co-Chair of the IIC and Plattform Joint Task Group 2.

“The next steps include addressing the semantic interoperability between the two architecture models and exploring how to leverage Industrie 4.0 components from RAMI 4.0 for smart components and devices in the IIRA,” said Martin Hankel, Project leader Industry 4.0, Bosch Rexroth AG, Co-Chair of the IIC and Plattform Joint Task Group 2.

“It makes great sense to enable interoperability among IIoT systems that are based on these reference architectures. This white paper is a good first step in that direction,” said Thomas Hahn, Chief Software Expert, Siemens AG, Plattform Industrie 4.0.

“The IIC and Plattform Industrie 4.0 understand the need to ensure interoperability between the leading connectivity standards. We are excited to work together to combine the strengths of both DDS and OPC UA for manufacturing and other industries,” said Dr. Stan Schneider, CEO, Real-Time Innovations, Inc.

You can read the Architecture & Interoperability White Paper at http://www.iiconsortium.org/pdf/JTG2_Whitepaper_final_20171205.pdf.

About the Plattform Industrie 4.0

Plattform Industrie 4.0 is the central network to advance digital transformation towards Industry 4.0 in Germany. In close cooperation with politics, industry, science, associations and trade unions, it develops and coordinates information and networking services in order to make Industrie 4.0 solutions better known among companies and to deploy them on site. As one of the largest international and national networks, it supports German companies – particularly medium-sized companies – in implementing Industrie 4.0. It provides companies with decisive impulses through examples of company practices from across Germany as well as concrete recommendations for action and test environments. The platform’s numerous international co-operations underscore its leading role in international discussions on Industrie 4.0. For further information, visit www.plattform-i40.de.

About the Industrial Internet Consortium

The Industrial Internet Consortium is the world’s leading membership program transforming business and society by accelerating the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). The IIC delivers a trustworthy IIoT in which the world’s systems and devices are securely connected and controlled to deliver transformational outcomes. The Industrial Internet Consortium is a program of the Object Management Group (OMG). For more information, visit www.iiconsortium.org.

