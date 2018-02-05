SentinelOne Partners with Phantom to Extend Autonomous Endpoint Protection Across the Enterprise

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SentinelOne, the autonomous endpoint protection company, today announced a new partnership with Phantom, the leading Security Operations Platform. The partnership enables customers to easily integrate autonomous endpoint protection into existing security architectures. The joint solution empowers enterprise Security Operations Centers (SOC) to anticipate and automatically block attacks on endpoints from a single view in conjunction with their other tools. SentinelOne provides more than 200 APIs - the most of any endpoint company - enabling customers to integrate and unify security assets within their environment.

“Today’s SOC is inundated with alerts and threats, making it incredibly hard to prioritize which threats represent the greatest risk and then action them efficiently. Automating the detection and prevention of attacks at the endpoint, in conjunction with an enterprise’s security tools, is critical to help minimize and contain breaches,” said Daniel Bernard, VP of Business Development for SentinelOne. “This partnership unifies SentinelOne’s autonomous endpoint protection as part of a single defense system, enabling threat responses to happen at machine speed, directly from the Phantom Security Operations Platform.”

The Phantom platform integrates existing security technologies, providing a layer of connective tissue between them, automating repetitive tasks and orchestrating multiple concurrent workflows. SentinelOne uses artificial intelligence to deliver autonomous endpoint protection and automatically eliminates threats in real time. The joint solution helps customers rapidly manage the security lifecycle to stop damaging cyberattacks.

In addition to the robust number of APIs, the SentinelOne Phantom app provides support for ten proactive actions that security teams can use to protect endpoints through Phantom. These actions go far beyond simply providing information and actually allows admins to do everything from scanning endpoints for dormant threats and blocking hashes to quarantining endpoints and mitigating threats.

"Strong customer activity with F100 accounts drove our integration efforts with SentinelOne,” said Rich Hlavka, VP of Business Development for Phantom. “They've developed an app with a robust set of APIs, highlighting the team's engineering speed and prowess. This has been an extremely collaborative process, and we're excited to have SentinelOne as part of the Phantom community."

The SentinelOne app is available for download immediately through the Phantom Community.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne delivers autonomous endpoint protection through a single agent that successfully prevents, detects and responds to attacks across all major vectors. Designed for extreme ease of use, the S1 platform saves customers time by applying AI to automatically eliminate threats in real time for both on premise and cloud environments and is the only solution to provide full visibility across networks directly from the endpoint. To learn more visit sentinelone.com or follow us at @SentinelOne, on LinkedIn or Facebook.

About Phantom

Phantom is the leading Security Operations Platform. It integrates your existing security technologies, providing a layer of connective tissue between them. The Phantom platform helps you work smarter by automating repetitive tasks, effectively force multiplying your team’s efforts and allowing them to focus their attention on mission-critical decisions. It also helps you respond faster and reduce dwell times with automated detection, investigation, and response. Using Phantom helps you strengthen your defenses by integrating your entire security infrastructure together so that each part is actively participating in your defense strategy. For more information visit: https://phantom.us/.