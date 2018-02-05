CommScope Partners with Fluke Networks to Simplify Certification of High Performance Data Center Networks

HICKORY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CommScope, a global leader in infrastructure solutions for communications networks, has partnered with Fluke Networks®, the worldwide leader in cable certification, to help ensure optimum fiber optic cabling performance. CommScope’s exclusive SYSTIMAX® link loss calculator will now be incorporated in Fluke Networks’ CertiFiber® Pro Optical Loss Test Set (part of the company’s Versiv™ Cabling Certification System) and the company’s LinkWare™ Live cloud service. This marks a transformational change in the certification of ultra-low-loss singlemode and high bandwidth multimode fiber optic network projects in data centers.

The SYSTIMAX calculator (available to CommScope partners on mycommscope.com) is a tool that accurately computes total link loss performance for SYSTIMAX low and ultra-low loss systems. The proprietary test requirements set performance targets that greatly exceed the industry standards, providing superior support for high speed data network applications and architectures. The integration of the SYSTIMAX link loss calculator with Fluke Network’s Versiv provides automated performance for warranty certification for both singlemode and multimode fiber systems.

“Our research has shown that eliminating errors in the certification process leads to significant savings for cabling contractors,” said Eric Conley, vice president and general manager of Fluke Networks. “By building the calculator into Versiv and LinkWare Live, customers can reduce complexity and ensure that certification is done right the first time.”

The CertiFiber Pro improves efficiency of fiber optic certification, simplifying set-up, eliminating errors and speeding up troubleshooting – and features a three second two-fiber / two-wavelength test. Its modular design also supports optical time-domain reflectometry, fiber end-face inspection and copper certification modules. Fluke Networks’ LinkWare Live cloud service allows project managers to configure and track multiple testers and projects from their office, saving time and further reducing the chance of setup errors. With over eight million test results uploaded to date, LinkWare Live is the leading cloud service for cable certification projects.

Both Fluke Networks and CommScope will expound on their new collaboration at two upcoming events. Team leaders will offer their expertise at the 2018 BICSI Winter Conference & Exhibition in Orlando, Feb. 4-8, through interactive seminars and workshops.

Rodney Casteel, CommScope – “The Fabulous, Fast Moving, Fever Pitch, Forever Accelerating Fiber Frenzy” Feb. 5, 9 a.m. EST

– “The Fabulous, Fast Moving, Fever Pitch, Forever Accelerating Fiber Frenzy” Feb. 5, 9 a.m. EST Casteel and Jim Davis, Fluke Networks – “Testing High Speed Fiber Links” – Feb. 5, 1:30 p.m. EST

– “Testing High Speed Fiber Links” – Feb. 5, 1:30 p.m. EST Davis – “Field Testing and Troubleshooting of PON LAN Networks” – Feb. 7, 9 a.m. EST

– “Field Testing and Troubleshooting of PON LAN Networks” – Feb. 7, 9 a.m. EST Ken Hall, CommScope – “Choosing MPO Connectors” Feb. 7, 10:30 a.m. EST

– “Choosing MPO Connectors” Feb. 7, 10:30 a.m. EST Davis – “Exploring Cat 8: Understanding Applications, Installation and Testing” Feb. 7, 3 p.m. EST

BICSI attendees will also be able to register to win a Fluke Networks certifying tool at the CommScope booth (#637) or Fluke Networks’ booth (#309). People can also enter online at www.flukenetworks.com/commscope through April 30. Fluke will also be answering questions and planning a day-long “takeover” of CommScope’s Twitter starting at 8 a.m. EST on Wednesday, Feb. 7. Follow @commscope to get in on the conversation.

“We are pleased with this partnership that we know will serve our customers well into the future,” said John Schmidt, vice president of engineering at CommScope. “Not only will installers have the most complete, CommScope-approved solutions for certification, they can be sure that their infrastructure will perform to the highest standards required for cloud, hyperscale or enterprise application and architecture needs today and in the future.”

About CommScope

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) helps design, build and manage wired and wireless networks around the world. As a communications infrastructure leader, we shape the always-on networks of tomorrow. For more than 40 years, our global team of greater than 20,000 employees, innovators and technologists have empowered customers in all regions of the world to anticipate what’s next and push the boundaries of what’s possible. Discover more at http://www.commscope.com/

About Fluke Networks

Fluke Networks is the worldwide leader in certification, troubleshooting, and installation tools for professionals who install and maintain critical network cabling infrastructure. From installing the most advanced data centers to restoring service in the worst weather, our combination of legendary reliability and unmatched performance ensure jobs are done efficiently. The company’s flagship products include the innovative LinkWare Live the world’s first cloud-connected cable certification capability –introduced in late 2014. For more information, call 1-800-283-5853 (US, Canada), 1-425-446-5500 (International) or visit www.flukenetworks.com.

