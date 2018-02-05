Anellotech and Suntory Honored as Recipients of “Top 10 Innovations” Award by Innovation for Cool Earth Forum

PEARL RIVER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anellotech, a sustainable technology company pioneering the production of cost-competitive renewable chemicals and fuels from non-food biomass, today announced that its alliance with Japan-based Suntory, one of the world’s leading consumer beverage companies, was honored as a recipient of the “Top 10 Innovations” award at the 2017 Innovation for Cool Earth Forum (ICEF) in Japan.

The alliance with Suntory, one of Anellotech’s principal strategic investment partners, began in 2012 with the goal of developing new technology leading to the commercialization of cost-competitive 100 percent bio-based plastics for use in beverage bottles. Suntory currently uses 30 percent plant-derived materials for its Mineral Water Suntory Tennensui brands and is pursuing the development of a 100 percent bio-based PET bottle through this alliance, as part of its commitment to sustainable business practices. Suntory has invested more than $25 million in Anellotech’s Bio-TCat™ technology to date.

“We are honored to be selected for this prestigious award and for its recognition of the importance of our achievements in this field,” said Dave Sudolsky, President and CEO of Anellotech.

ICEF, which is hosted annually by Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry; New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization, and co-hosted by Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and Ministry of the Environment, is aimed at addressing climate change through innovation. ICEF brings together global leaders and experts from business, academia and the public sector to promote discussion and cooperation on innovation in energy and environmental technology.

“Top 10 Innovations” is an event to elect the most notable among recent innovative developments in energy and climate change mitigation that had been presented within the past two years. Selection criteria include GHG emissions reduction potential, innovativeness, and overall feasibility. “Top 10 Innovations” were determined through votes cast by ICEF’s global participants to elect “the latest technological and business model innovations and polices with the potential to transform society in the fields of energy and environment.”

In preparing for the event, the ICEF secretariat collected approximately 400 cases from international journals, databases and other sources, and selected 100 cases as a longlist by interviews with professionals on respective areas. Subsequently, The Top 10 Working Group, comprising four members of the ICEF Steering Committee selected 25 cases out of the 100 to be shortlisted for the final voting. Finally, “Top 10 Innovations” were determined through votes cast by ICEF participants.

The Top 10 Working Group provided the following comments in summarizing its vote for the Anellotech and Suntory Alliance: “Highly recommended, since decarbonization of raw materials used in plastics is a particularly great challenge and all advances in this field should be encouraged.”

For additional information about ICEF and “Top 10 Innovations” please visit: http://www.icef-forum.org/top10/top10-icef2017.html

About Anellotech

Anellotech is developing the Bio-TCat™ process to produce cost-competitive renewable aromatic chemicals (benzene, toluene and xylenes, “BTX”) from non-food biomass for use in making plastics such as polyester, nylon, polycarbonate, polystyrene, or for renewable transportation fuels. Bio-TCat’s cost-competitive advantage results from the use of non-food biomass such as wood or agricultural residues, and an efficient and economical catalyst as the only significant inputs. Anellotech’s R&D program includes process studies to confirm Bio-TCat’s viable process economics, long-term operability, and carbon footprint reduction in comparison to petroleum-derived BTX. Anellotech is currently evaluating loblolly pine and eventually other sustainable bio-feedstocks at its seven-story tall TCat-8® pilot plant operated within the South Hampton Resources chemical plant in Silsbee, Texas. The R&D program will generate bio-based BTX samples for use in making prototype samples of PET polymer for bio-based bottles and bio-benzene-based polymers such as ABS, polycarbonate and polyurethane for strategic investors.

By using renewable and readily available non-food feedstock materials the Bio-TCat process is less expensive compared to bio-based processes relying on sugar as a feedstock, and avoids competition with the food chain. These renewable products are expected to be produced and sold profitably either against identical, petroleum-derived BTX counterparts, or as renewable fuel blend stocks. Anellotech complements its world-class R&D team with in-depth, highly-interactive, and long-term alliances with leaders in process development, catalysis, engineering design, and licensing to accelerate development and drive cost-competitiveness. IFPEN is our process development and scale-up partner, Johnson Matthey is our catalyst development partner, and Axens is our partner for industrialization, commercialization, global licensing and technical support. Industry-leading strategic partners in the BTX supply chain, including Suntory and Toyota Tsusho, as well as other confidential strategic investors, also have provided funding to Anellotech. To learn more, please visit: www.anellotech.com