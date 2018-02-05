LiveAction Accelerates Deployments of Cisco Intent-Based Networks

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LiveAction, a provider of IT network performance management, visualization and analytics software today announced the latest release of its LiveNX platform with new capabilities designed to enhance and extend customers’ investments in Cisco® technology. Demonstrated last week at Cisco Live! Barcelona, LiveNX accelerates the value of Cisco DNA™ Center and Software-Defined Access (SD-Access), improves visual analytics and service assurance of Cisco SD-WAN, and provides sophisticated reporting on the performance of Apple iOS devices and apps running on Cisco enterprise environments.

“The advancements of LiveNX for intent-based networking are designed to enable the Cisco community to take advantage of our ability to provide a comprehensive platform for managing, monitoring and performing deep analytics on network performance,” said Walter Scott, CEO, LiveAction. “As we enter 2018, we’re energized by the opportunity to demonstrate how our platform delivers more business value for Cisco deployments, especially as the industry relies on Cisco to drive the future of their software-defined architectures.”

With LiveNX, Cisco enterprise customers can take advantage of the following benefits:

Accelerate the value of the Cisco Digital Network Architecture Center (Cisco DNA Center): LiveNX easily integrates with the Cisco DNA Center controller and applications: vManage, Identity Services Engine (ISE), EasyQoS and Cisco DNA Center Assurance. This further simplifies the complexity of multi-vendor network management, increases the speed and quality of SD-WAN deployments with insight to the application overlay, and provides network engineers with added assurance gained through greater end-to-end visibility.

Integration with SD-Access: Cisco SD-Access is a central part of the Cisco DNA solution and is designed to automate common networking tasks in a campus network. SD-Access provides any user or device with network access to any application within minutes. LiveNX, integrated with SD-Access, helps to visualize and map the segmentation of traffic based on user, device and application. LiveNX also verifies traffic with network intent, analyzes traffic for policy creation, offers deeper visualization across branches, campus, and public clouds, and offers fabric visualization and analytics.

“LiveNX represents the power and possibility of Cisco’s intent-based networking,” said Muninder Singh Sambi, senior director of product management for Cisco’s Enterprise Switching Group. “The powerful combination of SD-Access and LiveNX results in network service assurance for a campus LAN or WLAN and faster troubleshooting and makes sure that the right policies are established to create a consistent user experience without compromising security.”

Application assurance across Cisco SD-WAN: LiveNX delivers network service assurance with complete application visibility and monitoring of Cisco SD-WAN (formerly Viptela). By supporting AppID and BFD capabilities, LiveNX monitors application level performance per site, per path and per application across hybrid WAN environments, for comprehensive service level dashboards and reporting. Additionally, LiveNX is available via the AWS cloud to support multiple deployment requirements.

Apple Fast Lane Reporting: LiveNX reports on the performance of wireless Apple iOS devices and apps for business users running on Cisco enterprise environments. The LiveNX Fast Lane reports show performance metrics for application performance, utilization and business relevance, jitter/loss, and utilization based on class of traffic.

About LiveAction

LiveAction simplifies the network for a better digital experience by providing continuous insight, service assurance and control of enterprise networks. Our award-winning network performance analytics platform, LiveNX, offers a deep understanding of networks and applies situational awareness to accelerate employee productivity and boost customer satisfaction. Learn more at www.liveaction.com. Start your free trial at www.liveaction.com/download.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow’s digital opportunity today. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

Cisco, the Cisco logo, Cisco Systems, and Cisco IOS are registered trademarks or trademarks of Cisco Systems, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and certain other countries. All other trademarks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.