L.E. Hotels Welcomes New Southern California Property and Unveils Newly Renovated Property in Caribbean

From the suburbs of Los Angeles to the Caribbean islands, L.E. Hotels' guests can have their pick of incredible properties to stay at during their next vacation or business trip. The global hospitality brand announced the addition of a new property in Thousand Oaks, California, and the completion of renovations to its beachfront property on the Caribbean island of Curacao.

Each property boasts a unique style, individual character, and a distinct sense of place, rounding out an already diverse portfolio of L.E. Hotels. As an added benefit, each property will receive direct access to L.E. Hotels’ services, including extensive communication channels, a global distribution system and regional sales offices to increase each hotel’s visibility and revenue.

The new hotel that has been added to the collection is:

Palm Garden Hotel—Thousand Oaks, Calif.: The only full service hotel in Southern California’s Thousand Oaks, Palm Garden Hotel offers 143 guestrooms and suites all tailored with a chic and contemporary design. Guests can relax by the outdoor heated pool or strike up a game of chess on the life-sized chess board. Attached to local favorite, Brendan’s Irish Pub, guests of the Palm Garden Hotel can enjoy a friendly, relaxing dining experience without leaving the hotel.

The renovated property that has been unveiled is:

Avila Beach Hotel—Willemstad, Curacao: The oldest operational hotel in Curacao’s Willemstad beach front, Avila Beach Hotel recently renovated their Ocean Front Blues wing, by adding soundproofing to existing rooms and updating all furniture in the bathrooms and on balconies. The Pen restaurant and Sea Terrace were also outfitted with new roofs. With renovations complete, guests can now enjoy the Santai Spa, take a free shuttle to Downtown Willemstad, or relax on one of the property’s two private beaches.

Both properties are now available for booking at: www.lehotels.com. For a full listing of L.E. Hotels, visit: https://www.lehotels.com/luxe/

About L.E. Hotels:

L.E. Hotels is a global representation hospitality brand that represents a “limited edition” collection of independently owned and operated properties in 18 countries. These properties feature signature characteristics and one-of-a-kind individuality rarely found among large hotel chains. Each hotel has its own unique personality, is often located near historical sites, and has compelling design and authentic architectural elements. L.E. Hotels provides its member properties an undisputed global sales advantage through its 12 international sales offices. L.E. Hotels is committed to maximizing business opportunities for each of its members. Properties benefit from an extensive variety of valuable reservations and marketing services, all of which increase each hotel’s viability, visibility and sales. L.E. Hotels, www.lehotels.com, is a brand of Harkham Hospitality, Inc.