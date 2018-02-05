Valley View Casino & Hotel Chooses VizExplorer Gaming Analytics Solutions

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VizExplorer, a leading provider of operational intelligence solutions to the gaming industry, today announced that it has signed a new agreement with Valley View Casino & Hotel, San Diego’s Favorite Casino, to install campaignViz™ and floorViz™ at the Southern California property.

Valley View chose VizExplorer’s enterprise software to help modernize and increase visibility across the operation. By integrating multiple data sources and overlaying advanced visualizations, VizExplorer’s solutions will provide Valley View an in-depth, real-time look into casino operations. With campaignViz™, the casino’s marketing department can design targeted, highly effective campaigns aimed at the player segments most likely to respond, while floorViz™ empowers slot operators to implement data-driven change decisions to optimize slot machine revenues.

“Southern California’s crowded casino market requires that we stay ahead of the curve with sophisticated solutions that improve how we attract guests and keep revenues strong. VizExplorer’s reputation precedes them, and the company’s enterprise software scales with our data needs,” said Todd Jackson, Valley View’s VP of Information Technology.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Valley View Casino to the VizExplorer family, and we’re confident that they’ll see their investment in us bear fruit quickly,” said Kyle Gryzanoski, VizExplorer’s VP of Sales–Western Region.

Southern California's premier gaming destination, Valley View Casino & Hotel features 2000 of the latest slot machines and 26 exciting tables, including blackjack, roulette, baccarat, pai gow poker and more, as well as a complete non-smoking casino in addition to the main casino floor.

The agreement was handled by VizExplorer reseller Game Changing Technologies, a provider of licensing and consulting services to companies doing business in the casino industry.

About VizExplorer

VizExplorer offers operational intelligence (OI) solutions to the gaming industry. The next generation in data-driven decision making, OI lets businesses analyze live, fast-changing data and take immediate action using a single toolset. VizExplorer’s applications and tools help enterprises address smart space and profit optimization, marketing campaign management, CRM and customer service, and service and dispatch management. VizExplorer is headquartered in San Diego, with offices in Las Vegas and Wellington, New Zealand. www.vizexplorer.com