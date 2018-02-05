Earth Networks Brings Severe Weather Alerting and Lightning Detection to West Bengal

GERMANTOWN, Md.& Kolkata, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Earth Networks today announced that the state of West Bengal has chosen Earth Networks to provide real-time storm tracking, lightning detection and advanced alerting services to provide life-saving weather and forecasting services to residents and businesses across the state.

The Earth Networks Total Lightning Network in India helps safety and disaster management agencies provide the public with advance warning of incoming severe weather to save lives, reduce injuries and minimize property damage. West Bengal, subject to dangerous weather all year long, such as cyclones, heavy rains, and thunderstorms, now joins a growing number Indian states, including Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, to take advantage of Earth Networks’ comprehensive early warning capabilities—live storm tracking, advanced lightning detection, and dangerous thunderstorm alerts (DTAs).

“Because India’s population is among the most vulnerable in the world to weather-related hazards, we’ve cultivated relationships with state-wide disaster management agencies and private enterprises to bring the best and most technologically-advanced precision weather network to India,” said Jim Anderson, SVP Global Sales, Earth Networks. “This partnership with West Bengal will provide critical real-time weather information and severe weather alerting capabilities not previously possible in the region.”

Operating in 90+ countries, Earth Networks Total Lightning Network is the most comprehensive lightning network in the world. Its ability to monitor in-cloud lightning, in addition to cloud-to-ground lightning enables faster localized storm alerts so forecasters can warn of other forms of severe weather such as downbursts, heavy rains, and high winds.

“Keeping our 90 million residents safe from dangerous weather conditions is a serious challenge,” said Sri S. Suresh Kumar (IAS), Principal Secretary Department of Disaster Management and Civil Defence, Government of West Bengal. “With Earth Networks’ in-cloud lightning detection, we can provide earlier warnings and more accurate forecasts, which in turn will improve safety for everyone.”

Jatin Singh, CEO of Skymet Weather Services, Earth Networks’ Indian partner said, “In addition to the advances in public safety, the practical applications for this real-time weather information are limitless. With early severe weather indicators from lightning we have new data sets and technology to support enterprises across industries such as aviation, energy, mining, insurance and more.”

The partnership is a win for both government and civil defense agencies who will be able to access Earth Networks’ products that further aid the state in saving lives and reducing property damage that occurs due to severe weather, while helping private industry partners access new sources of weather data to optimize operations, analyze trends and protect critical infrastructure.

