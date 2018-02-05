Fusionex wins Malaysia Airlines project for information collaboration and data management platform.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fusionex, a multi-award-winning, leading software solutions provider specializing in Big Data Analytics (BDA), the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning, has been awarded a contract of significant value with Malaysia Airlines Berhad (“MAB”) to provide a group-wide data management platform that will increase work efficiency and ease of communications within its group.

MAB seeks to address the challenges encountered by its thousands of employees to work and communicate efficiently. With millions of travelers flying on MAB every month to almost 60 destinations, MAB requires a scalable platform to cope with the volume as well as complexity of data and information gathered, in MAB’s bid to better serve its customers and staff.

The platform will allow for collaboration within the company and also facilitates messaging and information sharing between employees. With all employees using the same platform, any communication, whether textual, imaging etc. would be accessible quickly and easily.

Apart from work purposes, the platform will allow employees to participate in leisure activities for an optimized work-life balance to be achieved. An enterprise social network feature will be deployed for employees to use as a social collaboration tool, in line with MAB’s objective to promote a strong and united corporate community.

Dato’ Seri Ivan Teh, Fusionex CEO, commented: “This initiative is applauded as it is targeted to bring Malaysia Airlines’ corporate performance to greater heights, as well as to foster closer communication among MAB employees. Coordinating thousands of employees with a huge amount of data across the globe is no small feat. This win showcases the vast potential for data management and data technology to empower a variety of sectors including aviation towards digital transformation, and we are delighted to be a part of this journey with Malaysia Airlines.”

About Fusionex

Fusionex is an established multi-award winning data technology provider specializing in Analytics, Big Data, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Its offerings are focused on helping clients unlock the value and derive insights from data. Fusionex is the largest Big Data Analytics company and market leader in ASEAN, bringing state-of-the-art, innovative and breakthrough data-driven solutions to its stable of clientele (including Fortune 500, FTSE companies, large conglomerates as well as a wide array of small and medium enterprises (SMEs)) that spans across the United States, Europe as well as Asia Pacific.

Fusionex has recently entered into a strategic partnership with Alibaba Cloud to drive digital transformation across the region.

To learn more about Fusionex, visit www.fusionex-international.com